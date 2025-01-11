Calif. Couple Watched Home of 40 Years Burn Down via Ring Cam: ‘Gone Overnight’

Walter and Yalda Seace plan to rebuild their Altadena home after flames from the Eaton Fire engulfed it

A California couple who lived in the Altadena area for most of their lives must now rebuild after deadly wildfires caused their home to completely burn down.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Walter and Yalda Seace spoke to Los Angeles’ KABC about how they watched helplessly via Ring cam as their house on Altadena Drive became engulfed in flames during the Eaton Fire.

"It's overwhelming. I don't know how we're going to get through it,” Yalda told the outlet while standing in front of what used to be her home. “We will, it's just going to be a long process.”

The ongoing wildfires began Tuesday, Jan. 7 in the Pacific Palisades along the Pacific Coast Highway, but have since spread into multiple ongoing blazes throughout the L.A. area.

Strong winds, coupled with dry vegetation have fueled the flames.

In a video from their Ring camera that was shared with the news station, extreme gusts of wind could be seen blowing flames and embers toward their home on Tuesday evening.

For Yalda, who has “always” wanted to live in the area, she and her husband plan to rebuild.

"It's going to be okay. We're going to get back. It'll be fine,” she said. “Unfortunately there are so many other people in the same situation it's devastating actually."

Walter also weighed in on the devastation.

"Here we are with nothing, 40 years of life gone overnight. It's unfathomable," he said.

gofundme.com Seace family loses home in Eaton Fire — Los Angeles wildfires 2025

In a GoFundMe organized by Yalda’s sister Nicki Griswold, the sibling noted that the Seace family “lost everything,” including their “sense of security” in “the blink of an eye.”

“They were only able to escape with a few cherished personal items, such as family photos and their beloved dogs,” Griswold wrote.

The campaign has currently received more than $34,000, which Yalda’s sister says will go “towards essentials like clothing, food, temporary housing and the resources they need to begin again.”

According to Cal Fire, as of Friday, Jan. 10, the Eaton Fire is now 3% contained and has burned approximately 13,690 acres. In the Palisades, nearly 21,000 acres have burned.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) also reported on Friday that the death toll had risen to 11, however, the situation was “still under investigation."

The wildfires were also linked to more than 750,000 properties in California being without power as of Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal said the L.A. wildfires are expected to be the costliest in United States history.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

