Calif. 'Hero' Dad Dies After Pushing Family Away from an Out-of-Control Car in Texas: ‘He Saved Us All'

In a Facebook post, Adam Bouvet's wife described her late husband as the "love of my live"

Adam Bouvet/Facebook Adam Bouvet

A California man has died after he pushed his family out of the way of an out-of-control car that struck him while he was visiting Texas.

Adam Bouvet was visiting family in Dallas with his wife and daughter on Friday, Oct. 25, when the fatal incident occurred, according to a Facebook post shared by his wife, Tracy Bouvet.

Brad Neet, Bouvet's longtime friend, said the couple was walking down the street with Adam's two daughters and grandson when a car jumped a curb and barreled toward the family, according to CBS affiliate KCAL and ABC affiliate KABC.

Adam pushed his family out of the way “so the car wouldn't hit them,” Neet said, adding that the dad “took the brunt of the impact” from the car.

“I do believe he took the hit to save us all,” Tracy wrote in her Facebook post on Sunday, Oct. 27. “He is my hero. The love of my life, my best friend, the best husband.”

Adam was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, according to KCAL and CW affiliate KTLA. He underwent emergency surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit before he died on Monday, Oct. 28.

“He leaves a hole not only in my heart, but he leaves a huge hole in the community for what he did do during his time here," said Neet, per KABC.

GoFundMe Adam Bouvet

Adam spent 17 years as a co-owner of The Mill, a popular restaurant in Murrieta, according to KTLA.

The restaurant temporarily closed after the crash, and two former employees have designed some special “#LiveLikeAdam” merchandise to help support the restaurateur's family. Several other local businesses helped raise money for the Bouvets, as well.

Additionally, more than $145,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign. Erik McLeod, who organized the online fundraiser, described Adam and Tracy as “the two most generous and gracious people I’ve ever known.”

Tracy “is lost for words with appreciation for the support she has received,” according to McLeod. Both she and Adam's daughter Sydney sustained minor injuries from the collision.

