Calif. Man Uses Horse Trailer to Save Over 90 Animals in the Path of L.A.'s 'Ghastly' Fires (Exclusive)

Jacob Deutsch tells PEOPLE he will keep rescuing at-risk animals for "as long as it takes" for the current L.A. fires to stop

A lifelong animal lover and horse enthusiast, one of Jacob Deutsch's first thoughts when he heard about the ongoing wildfires burning across Los Angeles County was, "What about the animals?"

"I grew up in Los Angeles around horses and on horses my entire life," the 29-year-old tells PEOPLE, adding that he currently owns six horses, including one rescue, and 8 adopted dogs.

"When you grow up around horses, it's something that you know stays with you, and you want to keep it as a part of your life. They are very beautiful animals. They are strong. they are resilient." Deutsch, who currently works in construction and development, says.

Watching the "nerve-wracking" fire updates from his home in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Deutsch knew the horses and livestock of Los Angeles needed help, and he didn't hesitate to step up.

"I started to think to myself, 'What's going to happen with all those horses and livestock?' My mind went to animals right off the bat," Deutsch shares. And then he started thinking about his truck and trailer, a 55-foot-long rig built to hold 10 horses comfortably.

"I right away thought to myself, let me load up with my truck and trailer, and let me drive over to the area. I figured, let me drive over there and see what I can do," he adds. So, on the evening of Jan. 7, Deutsch made a social media post explaining he could pick up livestock threatened by the wildfires and then set out for the Palisades, Malibu, and Topanga to start helping horses.

When he arrived at his first stop, Deutsch found that many livestock owners were desperate for help and unsure how to protect their animals while the fires threatened their homes.

"People were waving me down, and the look on their faces was something that most people, I don't think, are very used to seeing," he says. "The look on their face was of horror, of fear, and they had no idea what they should do or where they should go with their animals because the fire was spreading so fast and was still. It was a very ghastly, ghastly event."

Deutsch did his part to add hope to the overwhelming and heartbreaking scenes by loading horses, donkeys, and other livestock in his trailer and bringing them to his property — he and his wife, Ashley, have space to care for numerous animals — and he hasn't stopped.

"We luckily have room for animals here, and we're able to help as best we can," Deutsch summarizes.

Since Tuesday, Deutsch has helped rescue over 90 animals, sometimes getting within 100 feet of the fires to make a successful save. Many of the animals are temporarily living at his property, but he has also dropped off animals at safe havens and rescues willing to look after them. While the current L.A. wildfires have led to "ghastly" scenes, Deutsch has also seen plenty of kindness on his rescue trips.

"One thing that's very impressive is how many people are opening their barn doors and corrals to complete strangers who have livestock without any hesitation," he says.

"People are acting fast. They're acting in an impressive way. It is very nice to see people come together and really treat each other with so much graciousness, generosity, and respect."

In more good news, Deutsch says all the animals he has picked up are "safe and sound" and have escaped any injuries or health issues related to the fires.

But for Deutsch, 90 successful rescues are not enough when animals and humans still need help.

He says he will keep making rescue trips with his trailer for "As long as it takes."

"I'm around, and I'm trying my best just to continue to help for as long as I can," Deutsch adds. I like to help people or animals in any way I can. I always have. And I'm thankful to everyone who's put in the work to save the lives of people and animals."



