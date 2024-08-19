Calif. Mom of 8 Is Fatally Shot While Confronting People She Suspected of Selling Drugs to Family Member

Maria Ramos, 33, brought immense joy, love, and kindness into the lives of everyone who knew her, a GoFundMe page reads

GoFundMe Maria Ramos

A California woman was fatally shot while confronting three people, including two teenagers she suspected were drug dealers selling marijuana to her children.

Authorities in Oakland, Calif., responded to a shooting on Aug. 7 and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, Oakland police said, KRON 4, NBC Bay Area and CBS News previously reported.

“A young lady visiting her family was gunned down by two juveniles and a male adult over some sort of dispute,” Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies alleged at a press briefing on Friday, Aug. 16.

He added that the 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead and the patrol team promptly located the vehicle of the suspects and took them into custody within 12 hours.

The victim was identified by Oakland police as Maria Ramos, per KRON 4 and NBC Bay Area.

Blanca Velasco, Ramos’ mother, says Ramos was visiting her from Los Angeles with her eight children, per NBC Bay Area. A GoFundMe set up for her funeral costs says her children are between the ages of 1 and 16.

On the day of the shooting, Velasco told the San Francisco Chronicle that she saw a car pull up to the house and believed the teenage occupants were selling drugs to her family member.

Velasco and Ramos subsequently followed the car containing the suspects and pulled up alongside it, surveillance footage obtained and shared by KTVU shows.

“Our plan was to tell them to stop coming to our house,” Velasco said, per the outlet.

Video shows a person, identified by KTVU as Ramos, emerging from her car and allegedly spraying pepper spray into the suspects' car.

One of the people in the suspects’ car is seen exiting the vehicle from the passenger seat and chasing the person identified as Ramos, the video shows.

Ramos was allegedly shot and subsequently collapsed on a nearby sidewalk, the outlet reports. Velasco then drove away after the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at her, she said, per KTVU.

The video then shows the suspects' car driving away.

When Velasco drove back to the site of the confrontation, she found Ramos bloodied on the ground, she told the outlet.

“I just saw all the blood coming out and I started rubbing her and told her, 'Breathe! We still need you. You have eight kids that still need you,'” Velasco said.

As she was tending to her daughter, authorities arrived at the scene, she said.

In the GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses as well as to support the children she leaves behind, Ramos is being remembered for her kindness.

"She brought immense joy, love, and kindness into the lives of everyone who knew her," the fundraiser reads.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect as of this reporting. Charges and plea information for the suspects were not immediately clear.



