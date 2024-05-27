California: 81-year-old 'serial slingshot shooter' arrested after terrorising neighbours for a decade

An 81-year-old man has been arrested in California after police allege he terrorised neighbours with a slingshot for around a decade.

Prince King of Azusa is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot, Azusa Police said in a statement on 23 May.

Dozens of people had reported being "victimised" by the unknown person, who police referred to as a "serial slingshot shooter," over the course of nine to 10 years.

No injuries have been reported.

King was arrested after ball bearings and a slingshot were found during a search of his home in the city - which is 25 miles (40km) from Los Angeles.

Lieutenant Jake Bushey said on Saturday that detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect's back garden.

"We're not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief," Mr Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

"It's been ongoing for many years because we just didn't identify who the suspect was."

King is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.