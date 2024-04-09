Advertisement
California Attorney General tours border in Otay Mesa

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

California's Attorney General toured the Mexico border in Otay Mesa Monday. AG Rob Bonta met with local and state leaders to talk about the progress in battling the state's Fentanyl epidemic.