California begins planning how to 'Trump-proof' the state

STORY: California lawmakers returned to the state capital of Sacramento on Monday ahead of a special session called by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to 'Trump-proof' the liberal state for the second term of the conservative president-elect.

The agenda for the start of the session included swearing-in new members, choosing an assembly speaker, and a few brief remarks.

After securing the speakership, Democrat Robert Rivas vowed to uphold the values of the state against potential threats under the next administration.

“If LGBTQ people come under attack, if hard-working immigrants are targeted, if women’s reproductive freedom is threatened, we will fight back with everything we have."

Newsom also announced he is seeking up to $25 million in additional funding for legal fights with the incoming administration.

If approved by the legislature, the California Department of Justice and state agencies would get the extra funding for court battles in areas such as reproductive rights, environmental protection and immigration.

During Trump's first term, the state filed over 120 lawsuits challenging the administration's actions.

After Newsom announced the special legislative session last month, Trump responded on social media that the governor quote "is trying to kill our nation's beautiful California."