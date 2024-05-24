California big city mayors call for continued state homelessness funds. Here’s why

Vik Jolly
·6 min read

Several California big city mayors urged Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers this week to continue state funding to combat homelessness, money that they said has been a lifesaver for thousands of people on the streets of the Golden State.

For five years the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program (HHAP) has funneled about $4 million to counties, cities and continuum of care organizations in the state to make a dent into its burgeoning homeless population.

In his May budget revision, Newsom proposed trimming $260 million in supplemental funding from HHAP to help balance next year’s budget withan estimated $45 billion deficit.

While $1 billion from HHAP is still in an ongoing round of funding — but whether the grant will continue next year is far from certain.

Earlier this month, Newsom announced he would speed up the release of $3 billion to build or refurbish mental health treatment centers from the voter-approved Prop. 1, a measure that will pump nearly $6.4 billion to target those who are in crisis or experiencing chronic homelessness and for veteran housing.

Prop. 1 reconfigures the California Mental Health Services Act to redirect the majority of its funding from the counties to the state for building the facilities and housing for the chronically homeless.

The mayors said HHAP and Prop. 1 are complimentary.

“We do need both,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “We need HHAP to support our ongoing efforts and we also need Prop. 1.”

In a news conference Wednesday that came on the heels of a letter the California Big City Mayors coalition sent earlier this week to leaders of the state senate and assembly, as well as the chairs of both budget committees, several municipal leaders spoke to the need to continue to maintain state funding.

“We cannot abandon this progress now ... Without HHAP the progress that we were making will vanish,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, chair of the coalition, citing multiple negative impacts that would follow such as shuttering of shelters and many homeless returning to the streets. “In short, it will be a disaster.”

“To our state leaders, we say this is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” Gloria continued. “Now is not the time to reverse the progress that we have made.”

Budgets, he said, are a reflection of the values and priorities and even as San Diego is facing a $170 million deficit Gloria is proposing to increase the funding for homeless services, planning to add another 1,000 shelter beds and 200 safe parking spaces in the city.

Lawmakers at the Capitol, meanwhile, are pushing hard to find ways to restore major homelessness and housing program cuts.

‘If not now, then when?’

The mayors also shared stories of people the homelessness money has helped in their towns.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson spoke about a 66-year-old man who was homeless for 21 years and struggled for years recovering from substance abuse.

After many efforts to engage him, the city’s outreach team has finally secured housing for him and his two emotional support animals, something, she said, would not have been possible without HHAP funding.

“If we lose HHAP funding,” she added, “we’ll lose people like (him).”

In Riverside, for every person housed, six more become homeless, the mayor said. “We need every tool in our toolbelt to continue this work.”

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said cities have the bulk of the responsibility “to triage” the homelessness crisis in the state.

“Our residents trumpet this crisis daily and the streets of California cry out with the pain of thousands,” she said. “Lean budget years require difficult decisions. Addressing homelessness, our state’s number one issue must be a priority. If not now. Then when?”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she doesn’t want her city to retreat on homelessness.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Our street homelessness has reached a 10 year low but our family homelessness has increased,” Breed said. “We have made progress and without HHAP funding, we risk slipping backwards, losing all the progress we’ve made and the momentum we have built.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg enumerated some myths and facts, imploring lawmakers and the Newsom administration to find a path to ensure “this immensely successful investment in California cities can continue to make the progress that we’re beginning to see in all of our cities.”

Because of potential cuts in state funding, the Sacramento City Council might be faced with deciding whether to close shelters next year.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan noted that last year his city measured a 10.7% decrease in the number of unhoused people.

“Like so many other cities, San Jose is finally turning the corner on unsheltered homelessness and we’re seeing it in the data,” he said.

Administration seeks more accountability

Gov. Newsom has called for accountability and results for the money doled out by the state. The message from the mayors Wednesday was that they are ready.

“We welcome the accountability necessary to get this job done,” said Mayor Dawson, adding that Riverside has implemented a dashboard to monitor progress on homelessness.

Mayor Steinberg said that in “collaboration with the Newsom administration, the 13th largest cities have obtained state approval for plans to set aggressive accountability goals.”

“Specifically,” he added, “we are committed to reducing unsheltered homelessness by 16% by 2025.”

While deficit reduction is imperative, “we implore the Legislature and the administration to find a way to fund (the sixth round of HHAP) so that this immensely successful investment in California cities can continue to make the progress that we’re beginning to see in all of our cities,” Steinberg said.

Added Mayor Gloria: “We’ve heard our governor loud and clear. These are precious public resources and the public deserves to know what they’re getting for their limited dollars … we will happily be held to account for how these funds are spent. But our message today is ‘do not retreat.’ ”

Counties welcome investments

Graham Knaus, CEO of the California State Association of Counties, called the HHAP grants “the most effective program to address homelessness in California.”

“And, zero dollars means zero progress,” he said, adding the association understands the broad framework of what the governor has proposed and that tough choices have to be made.

“I think it is important to recognize that California is a leader in so many spaces that this is an area where there’s both more done and more at risk in terms of impact to communities,” said Knaus, who made a plea for HHAP continued funding before the Senate Budget Committee in April.

“The investments have been welcome and critically needed and they must continue or we’re simply throwing out the progress we’ve made in the last few years,” he said.

More than 181,000 Californians experienced homelessness on a given night in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Karina Gonzalez with the League of California Cities, pointed out that California’s largest cities receive direct HHAP funding and the allocations are based on cities’ point-in-time counts. Mid and smaller sized cities can also get the money through their counties or continuum of care, she said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin Responds To Trump's Claim Putin Would Grant Him – And Only Him – A Particular Favour

    Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • Potential Trump Running Mate Dodges Abby Phillip’s 'Real Simple Question' Over And Over

    The CNN anchor told Byron Donalds it was "pretty extraordinary that when faced with really clear facts, very clear facts... you won’t acknowledge it."

  • Joe Scarborough Drops S-Bomb On Live TV Over Nikki Haley's Trump 180

    “This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.

  • Michael Kosta Thinks Donald Trump's Latest Wild Claim Totally Backfired

    “I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my life," said the "Daily Show" host.

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war

    A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.

  • 'The Apprentice' Director Taunts Donald Trump Over Biopic Lawsuit Threat

    Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.

  • Canada expects 'everyone' to abide by ICJ's latest Israel ruling, Trudeau says

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the International Court of Justice's latest ruling is in line with Canada's position on Israel's military operations in Rafah. His comments come after the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. The sharply focused decision sent a three-pronged message to Israel, ordering the country to halt the Rafah offensive, allow

  • Hungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is working to “redefine” the country’s NATO membership status to allow it to potentially opt-out from the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceSpaceX Weighs Plan to Sell Shares at $200 Billion ValuationThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge Fun

  • 'False promises' made by government, says resident of new shelter at former airport hotel

    Former tent encampment resident Kathy Lynn White says she feels trapped in the government's new transitional housing facility on Airport Road. (CBC)A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador's new transitional housing facility in a former airport hotel says she hasn't received the help she was promised and wants to leave. Kathy Lynn White says she hasn't received support at the former Comfort Inn since moving in on May 3. There's no income support, no support workers and no transportation, she said

  • Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li found guilty of murder, attempted murder after 2021 botched ambush in Stoney Creek

    A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner Jordyn Romano in 2021.Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano and her friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug."Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out.Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents s

  • This Could Be the Moment Putin Wins the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersKHARKIV—Russia’s sudden ground invasion of the Kharkiv region came as a shock to the country that has been plagued by the two-year-long conflict. For well over a year, Ukraine had managed to keep the Kremlin’s military from crossing its northern border between Kharkiv and Russia after it launched its 2022 summer counteroffensive, which saw Kyiv reclaim masses of land in a short period of time.Since Russian forces retreated, resid

  • Ted Cruz to CNN: ‘Ridiculous’ to Ask Me if I’d Accept 2024 Results

    CNNSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), when asked Wednesday on CNN whether he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, responded by calling it a “ridiculous question,” further exemplifying how Trump-allied Republicans have refused to commit to honoring the outcome of the race.In an interview with The Source anchor Kaitlan Collins, Cruz sidestepped the simple prompt in the same vein as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) did before him.“In 2024,” Co

  • Florida hearing in Trump classified documents case devolves into shouting match

    During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.

  • Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia. Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battl

  • South Carolina lawyer nabbed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot loses bid to get law license back

    “You should have known so much better,” a federal judge told South Carolina lawyer and Trump supporter David Johnston, who was convicted in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Johnston is trying to get his law license back.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest 'Dangerous' Move

    “You’d almost think she has the brain of a child."

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.