California bill would give public university admission priority to slaves' descendants

Sophie Austin, Trân Nguyễn And Olga R. Rodriguez
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker said he will introduce a bill Monday that would give admission priority to the descendants of slaves at the University of California and California State University, the state’s two large public university systems.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, a Democrat who represents parts of Los Angeles, told The Associated Press he will introduce the bill as lawmakers meet in the Capitol to swear in new members for a new legislative session. They also will convene a special session to consider ways to protect the state's progressive policies ahead of another Trump administration.

The incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs a priority. Around the U.S., a conservative movement to limit DEI initiatives has been gaining momentum in state capitals and college governing boards, with officials in many states taking action against them.

The movement gained momentum last year after the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action at universities, which created a new legal landscape around diversity programs in the workplace and civil society.

But DEI’s emergence as a political rallying cry also has its roots on campus, with Republican opponents saying the programs are discriminatory and promote left-wing ideology. Trump has hinted at potential legislation to fine universities over diversity initiatives.

At the same time, legacy admissions, long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy at selective colleges, have come under fire in recent years following the Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action. By banning affirmative action but allowing legacy preferences, which favor the children of alumni and donors, critics say the court left admissions even more lopsided against students of color.

“For decades universities gave preferential admission treatment to donors, and their family members, while others tied to legacies of harm were ignored and at times outright excluded,” Bryan told the AP. “We have a moral responsibility to do all we can to right those wrongs.”

Bryan said he is hopeful for approval of the measure, which is in line with recommendations developed by members of California’s Black reparations task force.

“There is a growing understanding of California’s role in perpetuating the inequalities that arose from slavery, and there’s a willingness to try to rectify that harm, to heal that harm,” he said.

Black students made up about 4% of the California State University's student population and about 4.7% at the University of California in 2023, according to the university systems' latest reports.

The proposal follows reparations efforts at the state level that have yielded mixed results. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in September to formally apologize for the state’s legacy of racism and discrimination against Black residents.

But state lawmakers blocked a bill that would have created an agency to administer reparations programs, and Newsom vetoed a proposal that would have helped Black families reclaim property that was seized unjustly by the government through eminent domain.

Earlier this month, California voters also rejected a ballot measure that would have amended the state constitution to ban forced prison labor, squashing another proposal championed by Bryan and other members of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

The purpose of the measure is to rectify past and current discrimination at universities, Bryan said.

“When folks think about reparations, they think about just cash payments. But repairing the harm and the inequality that came from slavery and the policies thereafter is a much bigger process,” he said.

Bryan said he also proposed the measure, which will have to go through a monthslong legislative approval process, in part to respond to Trump’s recent statements about paying “reparations” to white students that he said have been affected by diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

States including Kansas and Iowa passed laws banning DEI offices and initiatives in higher education, and Republican lawmakers in about two dozen states proposed at least 50 bills to restrict DEI programs last year.

Trump’s incoming deputy chief of policy will be his former adviser Stephen Miller, who leads a group called America First Legal that has aggressively challenged corporate DEI policies.

Trump, who has vowed to rid America’s schools of perceived “ wokeness,” also has plans to cut funding for schools that defy him on a multitude of issues on his first day in office, though even some of his supporters say he lacks the authority to make such swift and sweeping changes.

Trump has heaped scorn on the federal Department of Education, describing it as infiltrated by “radicals, zealots and Marxists." He has picked Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive, to lead the department.

But like many conservative politicians before him, Trump also has called for dismantling the department altogether, a cumbersome task that likely would require action from Congress.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

Sophie Austin, Trân Nguyễn And Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • John Dean Reveals 1 Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • Cruz Mocks ‘Weeping and Gnashing of Teeth’ Over Patel Pick for FBI Chief

    Just in, a hot take from everyone’s least favorite senator on the nomination of Kash Patel as incoming FBI chief. Speaking with CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told host Major Garett that criticism of Patel’s perceived lack of qualifications for the post has come only from commentators alarmed at the prospect of a “real reformer” heading up the agency. “I gotta say, all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth, people pulling their hair out, are the people dismayed a

  • How A Recent Supreme Court Decision May Have Already Hamstrung RFK Jr.'s Big Plans

    Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • Is Trump really planning to revive Keystone XL? And is there even life left in that pipeline plan?

    There's lately been a lot of talk in Washington about resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline, the 1,897-kilometre pipeline that was designed to take oil from northern Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.The project was first proposed by Calgary-based TC Energy in 2008. It was scrapped under the Obama administration, then revived by Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office. Then it was killed again by President Joe Biden on his first day in office in January 2021 — after Alberta had already i

  • Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.

  • Why Kash Patel May Be Trump’s Scariest Pick Yet

    Trump’s pick for FBI director has pledged to go after the president-elect’s enemies in the “Deep State” and the media

  • Viral ‘Trump Dance’ Flash Mob Takes Over NYC’s MAGA Borough

    Around 200 of President-elect Donald Trump’s Staten Island supporters took a break from Black Friday shopping to bust some moves. In social media clips circulating on X, attendees of a “Trump dance” flash mob can be seen happily mouthing along to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” while mimicking Trump’s signature closed-fist shimmy. The song and the dance became a staple at Trump’s presidential campaign rallies and have since “taken on a life of itself” following his sweeping win, said Staten Isla

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    A change in presidential economic policy generates curiosity and concern about the direction and flow of interest rates or which economic sectors could flourish under the upcoming administration....

  • Parsing the symbols, signals and seriousness of Alberta's new Sovereignty Act move

    To show how opposed her UCP government is to Ottawa's oil and gas emissions cap, Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta would use its provincial Sovereignty Act to bar energy companies from submitting emissions data to the federal government, and from letting federal employees onto their production sites.These actions are "bold" in the government's own words. They'd also potentially run afoul of federal law requiring data sharing, and companies' own obligations to shareholders and investors.But it'

  • Raskin says Trump will face ‘historical accountability’ for Jan. 6 despite end of criminal case

    Former January 6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that despite Special Counsel Jack Smith dropping his cases against Trump, “I wouldn’t say there hasn’t been any accountability” for Trump’s role in the January 6 attack.

  • US will not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine

    Sullivan made his remarks when questioned about a New York Times article last month that said some unidentified Western officials had suggested U.S. President Joe Biden could give Ukraine the arms before he leaves office. "That is not under consideration, no. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not (giving them) nuclear capability," he told ABC.