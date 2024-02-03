California atmospheric river: West Coast braces for life-threatening floods

Californians are bracing for a second round of intense rain and “life-threatening” flooding this weekend.

The National Weather Service for California’s Bay Area has issued a flood watch Saturday through Monday, while the NWS for Los Angeles is forecasting up to 15 inches of rain Saturday through Wednesday. “Life-threatening” flooding is also possible in southern California, forecasters said.

This weekend’s storm could intensify as it approaches the coast, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens, according to the Associated Press. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations centre and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

This weekend’s rain will be the result of a second atmospheric river hitting the West Coast. The first atmospheric river — named the “Pineapple Express,” so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific — hit the Pacific Northwest and much of California mid-week, causing flash flooding and mudslides throughout the region.

The Pineapple Express system made landfall on Wednesday, causing heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and Rockslides in northern California. In Saratoga, one person was injured after a tree fell on a house, according to the National Weather Service.

20:22 , Gustaf Kilander

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 9:36 AM PST: According to the IR satellite, there is a significant intensification process currently taking place with our incoming Pacific storm. This will result in a substantial amount of rainfall, ranging from 4.5 to 10.5 inches, across the entire… pic.twitter.com/trPcCNj2dK — Jason D Farhang (@jason61987) February 3, 2024

WHERE DID THE TERM ATMOSPHERIC RIVER COME FROM?

20:15 , AP

The name came from research published in the 1990s by scientists Yong Zhu and Reginald E. Newell of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Atmospheric rivers are often referred to as ARs.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER REACHES LAND?

19:30 , AP

When the moisture-laden air moves over mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the water vapor rises and cools, becoming heavy precipitation that falls as rain or snow, according to NOAA.

While traditional cold winter storms out of the north Pacific build the Sierra snowpack, atmospheric rivers tend to be warm. Snow may still fall at the highest elevations but rain usually falls on the snowpack at lower elevations. That can quickly prompt melting, runoff and flooding and decrease the snowpack needed for California’s water supply.

18:45 , Gustaf Kilander

This will be a timely message for many of us when we're faced with driving to our job/home/appointments/etc. Sun through Tue. Just don't do it - turn around, don't drown. Reminds us of a song... #CAwx https://t.co/YAiSeUlC3b — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 3, 2024

18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Here are the latest Key Messages for a powerful storm that is forecast to bring flooding rains, heavy mountain snow, strong winds, and high surf to California beginning this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/flpfBgfRi8 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 2, 2024

17:15 , AP

When the moisture-laden air moves over mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the water vapor rises and cools, becoming heavy precipitation that falls as rain or snow, according to NOAA.

While traditional cold winter storms out of the north Pacific build the Sierra snowpack, atmospheric rivers tend to be warm. Snow may still fall at the highest elevations but rain usually falls on the snowpack at lower elevations. That can quickly prompt melting, runoff and flooding and decrease the snowpack needed for California’s water supply.

Pineapple Express is a nickname for a strong atmospheric river in the tropical Pacific near Hawaii.

17:11 , Gustaf Kilander

Updated timing graphic, with the focus now on the late Sat -Tue/Wed storm system. Heavy Rain expected with potential for damaging, life-threatening flooding. Strong winds 🙴 high elevation snow as well. Prepare now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WaePYcig47 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

16:30 , Gustaf Kilander

A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm in Long Beach, California, on February 1, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks by a flooded road during a rain storm in Long Beach, California, on February 1, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial picture taken on February 1, 2024 shows section of the Pacific Coastal Highway closed from flooding during a rain storm in Bolsa Chica, near Huntington Beach, California (AFP via Getty Images)

A section of the Pacific Coastal Highway is closed from flooding during a rain storm in Bolsa Chica, near Huntington Beach, California on February 1, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

15:45 , AP

Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

They occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast of the United States, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation and are vital to water supplies but also can cause storms that produce flooding and mudslides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Formed by winds associated with cyclones, atmospheric rivers typically range from 250 miles to 375 miles (400 to 600 kilometers) in width and move under the influence of other weather.

Many atmospheric river events are weak. But the powerful ones can transport extraordinary amounts of moisture. Studies have shown that they can carry seven to 15 times the average amount of water discharged daily by the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Forty-six atmospheric rivers made landfall on the U.S. West Coast during water year 2023, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were categorized as strong, two were extreme and one was exceptional. California experienced extensive flooding and massive snowfall.

15:07 , Gustaf Kilander

What are ‘atmospheric rivers’?

14:30 , Andrea Blanco

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth’s ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.

A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is the “Pineapple Express” – which hit California earlier this week – so-called because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada’s West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.

A second atmospheric river is set to hit California this weekend.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapour to form a “river,” which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the West Coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.

According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapour and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire West Coast, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.

14:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles brought on by the Pineapple Express storm, surfers braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Famous tourist hotspot Venice Beach, which usually sees thousands of people and vendors passing through, was shuttered and quiet, as gusts battered the boardwalk.

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

Mike Bedigan has more:

Surfers brave the waves as dangerous ‘Pineapple Express’ hammers California

13:00 , Katie Hawkinson

A giant redwood tree fell on a Saratoga, California home and car on Wednesday, trapping a young girl inside the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries, NBC Bay Area reported.

A redwood tree sits on top of a car in Saratoga, California (Santa Clara County Fire)

A Santa Clara County firefighter uses a chainsaw on a redwood tree that fell on top of a car and home in Saratoga, California (Santa Clara County Fire)

12:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Despite the warm, tropical air that the Pineapple Express brought to much of the West Coast this week, the atmospheric river also dumped several inches of snow on the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort, pictured below, got 12-14 inches of snowfall Thursday night into Friday, the Associated Press reports.

A snow plow shovels several inches of snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on 1 February 2024 (AP)

Snow covers the landscape of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on 1 February 2024 (AP)

Parked cars at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area pictured buried in snow on 1 February 2024 (AP)

11:00 , Katie Hawkinson

09:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Stay out of the ocean, Californians.

“An {Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} has been declared by @lapublichealth and it is recommended to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours due to elevated bacteria levels,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on X.

An {Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} has been declared by @lapublichealth and it is recommended to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours due to elevated bacteria levels. pic.twitter.com/APSHBNcCTd — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 1, 2024

Officials first announced the advisory on 1 February, as a deluge fell on southern California thanks to the Pineapple Express storm system. Residents should avoid contact through at least Sunday.

07:09 , Katie Hawkinson

Earlier this week, the Pineapple Express system brought several inches of snow to high-elevation areas of California, burying ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Now, the second storm forecasted to make landfall this weekend will bring even more snow to those regions, forecasters warn.

Experts with the National Weather Service for Los Angeles say Californians should change their plans to avoid mountain travel and that residents of high-elevation areas should stock up on supplies and gas ahead of the storm.

The second atmospheric river will hit Saturday night and bring heavy rain through early next week. The peak of the storm will hit Sunday night through Monday morning, forecasters say.

05:01 , Katie Hawkinson

Thanks to a process called a “cyclone bomb” — or “bombogenesis” — the second storm poised to hit California will be far more intense compared to the mid-week “Pineapple Express,” the Associated Press reports.

Current models of the low-pressure system suggest it will rapidly deepen, bringing a deluge to the state and possibly creating a major windstorm for the Bay Area. National Weather Service forecasters are predicting wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour near San Fransisco, California on Sunday.

04:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Storm damage will continue to impact some Californians for the next fourteen days, even as storms are projected to end early next week, said Brian Ferguson, deputy director for crisis communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service.

Mr Ferguson told the Associated Press the storms will pose “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” for up to 14 days, from the Oregon coast down to San Diego, stretching from the coast into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Mr Ferguson told the AP.

03:00 , Katie Hawkinson

San Luis Obispo County has warned that power outages are likely this weekend as a second atmospheric river makes landfall in California.

Stormy weather means power outages are likely. Please take a few minutes before this coming storm to get ready should your power go out. https://t.co/dPSTb1zsQD. pic.twitter.com/iA3N1wLtv7 — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) February 2, 2024

Officials recommend residents charge their electronics, ensure they have flashlights and batteries and stock up on non-perishable food. Forecasters are predicting up to 15 inches of rain in some regions this weekend and into early next week. Roads will likely become flooded during peak rain, making travel dangerous.

02:00 , Katie Hawkinson

01:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Cars are submerged on a flooded street under a railroad bridge on 1 February 2024 in Long Beach, California (AP)

A flooded parking lot pictured on 1 February 2024 in Huntington Beach, California (AP)

Flood waters encroached on a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway near Huntington Beach, California (AFP via Getty Images)

00:00 , Katie Hawkinson

The “Pineapple Express” system that hit California this week broke five daily rainfall records on a single day, according to the National Weather Service for Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Sandberg and Lancaster, California all broke rainfall records on Thursday, 1 February.

This weekend’s second storm system could break those records yet again. Forecasters are predicting up to 15 inches of rain for some portions of southern California throughout this weekend and early next week.

Friday 2 February 2024 22:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles brought on by the Pineapple Express storm, surfers braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Famous tourist hotspot Venice Beach, which usually sees thousands of people and vendors passing through, was shuttered and quiet, as gusts battered the boardwalk.

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

The Independent’s Mike Bedigan has the story:

Surfers brave the waves as dangerous ‘Pineapple Express’ hammers California

Friday 2 February 2024 22:20 , Katie Hawkinson

Friday 2 February 2024 22:00 , Katie Hawkinson

The incredible evolution of this week's atmospheric river.



The system brought heavy rain and snow to the North American West Coast. pic.twitter.com/6M4VqQhMFj — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 1, 2024

Friday 2 February 2024 21:40 , Katie Hawkinson

Earlier this week, the Pineapple Express system brought several inches of snow to high-elevation areas of California, burying ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Now, the second storm forecasted to make landfall this weekend will bring even more snow to those regions, forecasters warn.

Experts with the National Weather Service for Los Angeles say Californians should change their plans to avoid mountain travel and that residents of high-elevation areas should stock up on supplies and gas ahead of the storm.

The second atmospheric river will hit Saturday night and bring heavy rain through early next week. The peak of the storm will hit Sunday night through Monday morning, forecasters say.

Friday 2 February 2024 21:20 , Katie Hawkinson

San Luis Obispo County has warned that power outages are likely this weekend as a second atmospheric river makes landfall in California.

Stormy weather means power outages are likely. Please take a few minutes before this coming storm to get ready should your power go out. https://t.co/dPSTb1zsQD. pic.twitter.com/iA3N1wLtv7 — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) February 2, 2024

Officials recommend residents charge their electronics, ensure they have flashlights and batteries and stock up on non-perishable food. Forecasters are predicting up to 15 inches of rain in some regions this weekend and into early next week. Roads will likely become flooded during peak rain, making travel dangerous.

Friday 2 February 2024 21:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Stay out of the ocean, Californians.

“An {Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} has been declared by @lapublichealth and it is recommended to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours due to elevated bacteria levels,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on X.

An {Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} has been declared by @lapublichealth and it is recommended to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours due to elevated bacteria levels. pic.twitter.com/APSHBNcCTd — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 1, 2024

Officials first announced the advisory on 1 February, as a deluge fell on southern California thanks to the Pineapple Express storm system. Residents should avoid contact through at least Sunday.

Friday 2 February 2024 20:48 , Andrea Blanco

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth’s ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.

A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is the “Pineapple Express” – which hit California earlier this week – so-called because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada’s West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.

A second atmospheric river is set to hit California this weekend.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapour to form a “river,” which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the West Coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.

According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapour and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire West Coast, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.

Friday 2 February 2024 20:20 , Katie Hawkinson

Heavy rain from this week’s Pineapple Express shut down a portion of California’s Pacific Coast Highway, an infamous roadway that overlooks the ocean.

The closure began early Thursday morning and lasted until approximately 6 am local time on Friday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Californians can likely expect another round of closures and dangerous flooding as a second atmospheric storm is forecasted to make landfall this weekend.

Flood waters encroach on a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway near Huntington Beach, California (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday 2 February 2024 20:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Experts with the National Weather Service for California say residents should “prepare now” for intense rain and life-threatening flooding this weekend.

An updated forecast predicts the heaviest rain — and the highest risk for dangerous flooding — will begin Sunday evening and last into early Monday morning.

An infographic describing the rain forecast for the upcoming weekend issued by the National Weather Service on 2 February 2024 (National Weather Service)

Friday 2 February 2024 19:40 , Katie Hawkinson

Friday 2 February 2024 19:20 , Katie Hawkinson

A giant redwood tree fell on a Saratoga, California home and car on Wednesday, trapping a young girl inside the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries, NBC Bay Area reported.

A redwood tree sits on top of a car in Saratoga, California (Santa Clara County Fire)

A Santa Clara County firefighter uses a chainsaw on a redwood tree that fell on top of a car and home in Saratoga, California (Santa Clara County Fire)

Friday 2 February 2024 19:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles brought on by the Pineapple Express storm, surfers braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Famous tourist hotspot Venice Beach, which usually sees thousands of people and vendors passing through, was shuttered and quiet, as gusts battered the boardwalk.

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

Mike Bedigan has more:

Surfers brave the waves as dangerous ‘Pineapple Express’ hammers California

Friday 2 February 2024 18:40 , Katie Hawkinson

Friday 2 February 2024 18:20 , Katie Hawkinson

The “Pineapple Express” system that hit California this week broke five daily rainfall records on a single day, according to the National Weather Service for Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Sandberg and Lancaster, California all broke rainfall records on Thursday, 1 February.

This weekend’s second storm system could break those records yet again. Forecasters are predicting up to 15 inches of rain for some portions of southern California throughout this weekend and early next week.

Friday 2 February 2024 18:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Despite the warm, tropical air that the Pineapple Express brought to much of the West Coast this week, the atmospheric river also dumped several inches of snow on the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort, pictured below, got 12-14 inches of snowfall Thursday night into Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Parked cars at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area pictured buried in snow on 1 February 2024 (AP)

A snow plow shovels several inches of snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on 1 February 2024 (AP)

Snow covers the landscape of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on 1 February 2024 (AP)

Friday 2 February 2024 17:30 , Katie Hawkinson

Friday 2 February 2024 17:06 , Katie Hawkinson

Thanks to a process called a “cyclone bomb” — or “bombogenesis” — the second storm poised to hit California will be far more intense compared to the mid-week “Pineapple Express,” the Associated Press reports.

Current models of the low-pressure system suggest it will rapidly deepen, bringing a deluge to the state and possibly creating a major windstorm for the Bay Area. National Weather Service forecasters are predicting wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour near San Fransisco, California on Sunday.

Friday 2 February 2024 16:45 , Katie Hawkinson

“There is still time to prepare,” the National Weather Service (NWS) for Los Angeles, California warned Thursday night as the state braces for another storm this weekend.

A second atmospheric river could bring up to 15 inches of rain, forecasters said.

“Life-threatening and damage flooding is possible,” officials with the NWS said.

Friday 2 February 2024 16:20 , Katie Hawkinson

The National Weather Service has warned Californians that an even more powerful storm will hit the region this weekend. “Excessive rain” will bring more flooding to the region, and high winds are expected Sunday.

A flood watch infographic from the National Weather Service, issued 2 February 2024 (National Weather Service)

Friday 2 February 2024 16:01 , Katie Hawkinson

A massive redwood tree fell on a woman’s home and car Wednesday morning in Saratoga, California, NBC Bay Area reported.

The car was occupied at the time, and the 100-foot tree trapped the woman in the front seat of her car. However, first responders were able to rescue her and she went to the hospital with only minor injuries, according to NBC Bay Area.

Rescue officials said the woman was “very lucky” and that the situation could’ve been very different if the tree had fallen just a few feet in a different direction.

Friday 2 February 2024 15:40 , Katie Hawkinson

Cars are submerged on a flooded street under a railroad bridge on 1 February 2024 in Long Beach, California (AP)

A flooded parking lot pictured on 1 February 2024 in Huntington Beach, California (AP)

Sonoma County, California firefighters patrolling the Russian River as rainfall causes it to rise on 1 February 2024 (AP)

Friday 2 February 2024 15:20 , Katie Hawkinson

Storm damage will continue to impact some Californians for the next fourteen days, even as storms are projected to end early next week, said Brian Ferguson, deputy director for crisis communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service.

Mr Ferguson told the Associated Press the storms will pose “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” for up to 14 days, from the Oregon coast down to San Diego, stretching from the coast into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Mr Ferguson told the AP.

Friday 2 February 2024 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The “Pineapple Express” — so-called because its long plume of moisture stretched back across the Pacific to near Hawaii — will be followed by an even more powerful storm on Sunday, forecasters said.

The second storm in the series has the potential to be much stronger, said Daniel Swain a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Models suggest it could intensify as it approaches the coast of California, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens, Swain said in an online briefing Tuesday. The process is popularly called a “cyclone bomb.”

That scenario would create the potential for a major windstorm for the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern California as well as heavy but brief rain, Swain said.

Friday 2 February 2024 14:34 , Andrea Blanco

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth’s ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.

A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is called the “Pineapple Express” – predicted to soon hit California – because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada’s West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form a “river,” which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.

According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire west coast of North America, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.

Friday 2 February 2024 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles brought on by the Pineapple Express storm, surfers braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Famous tourist hotspot Venice Beach, which usually sees thousands of people and vendors passing through, was shuttered and quiet, as gusts battered the boardwalk.

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

Surfers brave the waves as dangerous ‘Pineapple Express’ hammers California

Friday 2 February 2024 12:30 , Andrea Blanco

Friday 2 February 2024 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Motorists drive through storm conditions in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 1, 202 (AP)

Storm clouds hang over the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Santa Cruz (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A sign warns of potential flooding in Capitola Village Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Capitola, Calif. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

What happens when an atmospheric river reaches land?

Friday 2 February 2024 08:30 , Andrea Blanco

When the moisture-laden air moves over mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the water vapor rises and cools, becoming heavy precipitation that falls as rain or snow, according to NOAA.

While traditional cold winter storms out of the north Pacific build the Sierra snowpack, atmospheric rivers tend to be warm. Snow may still fall at the highest elevations but rain usually falls on the snowpack at lower elevations.

That can quickly prompt melting, runoff and flooding and decrease the snowpack needed for California’s water supply.

Friday 2 February 2024 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Friday 2 February 2024 05:30 , Mike Bedigan

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained in Venice Beach on Thursday, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

“As a lifelong surfer, days like today are what we surfers kinda dig, which is lingo for we crave it, you know?” he told The Independent, speaking on the shore of Venice Beach.

“And big waves, slight offshore, side shore winds, those are gifts from Mother Nature so we’re happy about it and especially if you surf here in southern California in the Santa Monica Bay there’s usually hundreds of surfers out there.

Friday 2 February 2024 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Friday 2 February 2024 02:30 , Andrea Blanco

Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

They occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast of the United States, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation and are vital to water supplies but also can cause storms that produce flooding and mudslides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Formed by winds associated with cyclones, atmospheric rivers typically range from 250 miles to 375 miles in width and move under the influence of other weather.

Many atmospheric river events are weak. But the powerful ones can transport extraordinary amounts of moisture. Studies have shown that they can carry seven to 15 times the average amount of water discharged daily by the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Forty-six atmospheric rivers made landfall on the US West Coast during water year 2023, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were categorized as strong, two were extreme and one was exceptional. California experienced extensive flooding and massive snowfall.

Friday 2 February 2024 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 1 February 2024 23:30 , Andrea Blanco

A longer forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that another atmospheric river event was “likely” for southern portions of the West next week, bringing “heavy rain and high winds” to California and the Southwest, along with heavy snow at higher elevations.

According to the forecaster there is at least a 70 per cent chance of “above normal precipitation” from central and southern California eastward across the Southwest from 6-10 February.

In addition, moderate risks of hazardous, heavy precipitation are forecast for 9-9 February or southwestern portions of California and central Arizona.

“The heavy precipitation could lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in regions that have recently received heavy rains. Heavy snow is expected at higher elevations,” the NWS said.

Travel conditions may be negatively impacted by unsettled weather.

Thursday 1 February 2024 21:45 , Andrea Blanco

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles brought on by the Pineapple Express storm, surfers braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Famous tourist hotspot Venice Beach, which usually sees thousands of people and vendors passing through, was shuttered and quiet, as gusts battered the boardwalk.

Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.

The Independent’s Mike Bedigan reports:

Surfers brave the waves as dangerous ‘Pineapple Express’ hammers California

Thursday 1 February 2024 21:09 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 1 February 2024 20:03 , Andrea Blanco

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth’s ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.

A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is called the “Pineapple Express” – predicted to soon hit California – because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada’s West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form a “river,” which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.

According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire west coast of North America, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.

Thursday 1 February 2024 18:58 , Andrea Blanco

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain in Los Angeles, surfers still braved the conditions to hit the waves on Thursday morning.

Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.“As a lifelong surfer, days like today are what we surfers kinda dig, which is lingo for we crave it, you know?” he told The Independent on the shore of Venice Beach.“

And big waves, slight offshore, side shore winds, those are gifts from Mother Nature so we’re happy about it and especially if you surf here in southern California in the Santa Monica Bay there’s usually hundreds of surfers out there.

“So on a day like today there’s only like 10 or 12 so that’s a blessing in itself.”

Mr Dell said he had texted a couple of my friends before heading to the beach and knew the majority of those already in the water.

“We surf here every day or every other day and there’s probably gonna be people here from other beaches because it’s good here today.”

Thursday 1 February 2024 18:30 , Andrea Blanco

A massive atmospheric river known as a “Pineapple Express” was barrelling towards the US West Coast on Wednesday, with torrential rain and powerful winds raising the threat of heavy flooding and landslides.

The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.

Excessive rainfall is expected from the southern Oregon coast down through central California on Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. Up to three inches of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley.

Read more:

California weather forecast: Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain

Thursday 1 February 2024 17:59 , Andrea Blanco

The atmospheric river is expected to hit California in two parts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the first storm will affect the region Thursday.

According to the forecaster the second storm system is expected to reach Southern California sometime on Sunday, beginning a “lengthy storm cycle’’ that could bring widespread rain totals of two to four inches in lower elevations, and possibly twice as much in south-facing mountains.

More than 20 million Californians are under weather alerts.

Thursday 1 February 2024 17:04 , Andrea Blanco

Earlier on Wednesday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather as the first of two atmospheric river storms hit the state.

Brian Ferguson, California OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Mr Ferguson said.

Thursday 1 February 2024 16:30 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 1 February 2024 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

The “Pineapple Express” — so-called because its long plume of moisture stretched back across the Pacific to near Hawaii — will be followed by an even more powerful storm on Sunday, forecasters said.

The second storm in the series has the potential to be much stronger, said Daniel Swain a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Models suggest it could intensify as it approaches the coast of California, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens, Swain said in an online briefing Tuesday. The process is popularly called a “cyclone bomb.”

That scenario would create the potential for a major windstorm for the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern California as well as heavy but brief rain, Swain said.

Thursday 1 February 2024 15:30 , Andrea Blanco

A sign warns of potential flooding in Capitola Village Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Capitola, Calif. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Metal detectorist Josh Snider walks over a sand mound to search for metals on the edge of the beach ahead of storms (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman walks by sandbags outside of Zelda’s On The Beach Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Capitola, Calif. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cloud formations are seen above the beach ahead of storms in Ventura, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thursday 1 February 2024 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Brian Ferguson, Cal OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Ferguson said.

Last winter, California was battered by numerous drought-busting atmospheric rivers that unleashed extensive flooding, big waves that hammered shoreline communities and extraordinary snowfall that crushed buildings. More than 20 people died.

The memory was in mind in Capitola, along Monterey Bay, as Joshua Whitby brought in sandbags and considered boarding up the restaurant Zelda’s on the Beach, where he is kitchen manager.

“There’s absolutely always a little bit of PTSD going on with this just because of how much damage we did take last year,” Whitby said Wednesday.

Full evolution of the Pineapple Express moving into California and the associated massive mid-latitude cyclone spinning off the West Coast.



Weather is awesome. pic.twitter.com/wTRqeSJmpV — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 1, 2024

Thursday 1 February 2024 14:32 , Andrea Blanco

The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Thursday, flooding roads while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds.

Heavy rain and gusty winds that began hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday evening were expected to continue powering down the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The river of rain “will be taking aim at mostly Southern California” on Thursday, weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said.

The Los Angeles and San Diego areas will be in the bullseye for heavy rain on Thursday, “especially for some of the higher elevations where they tend to get most of the rainfall — or the heaviest rainfall — with these atmospheric river events,” he said.

The weather service issued a flood watch into Friday morning for the Bay Area and the Central Coast because of possible flooding of rivers, streams, some roads and areas scarred by previous wildfires.

Forecasters also said the Central Coast could see waves up to 18 feet high on Thursday and Friday.

Service on San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were halted as a safety precaution, and Pacifica, a coastal city in San Mateo County, saw more than an inch of rain in a single hour.

AP

Thursday 1 February 2024 11:00 , Mike Bedigan

A massive atmospheric river known as a “Pineapple Express” is barrelling towards the US West Coast, with torrential rain and powerful winds raising the threat of heavy flooding and landslides.

Forecasters warned that up to eight inches of rain expeced in some areas of northern California.

Here’s what you need to know about the approaching storms:

California weather forecast: Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain

Thursday 1 February 2024 07:30 , Mike Bedigan

The Los Angeles branch of the National Weather Service issued a seven-day summary of the appraoching storms, advising residents to begin preparing.

The forecaster said that the first storm – a “Pineapple Express” lasting Wednesday and Thursday – would see moderate flooding focused on roads.

A more severe second storm, taking place from Sunday to Tuesday or Wednesday next week, would see growing potential for damaging flooding rain, strong winds, and lots of mountain snow.

“Start preparing now. Adjust plans. Grab sandbags. Mountain communities, grab extra supplies in case you are stranded,” NWS LA wrote on X.

7 day summary. Storm #1 = moderate flooding focused on roads. Storm #2 = growing potential for damaging flooding rain, strong winds, lots of mountain snow. Start preparing now. Adjust plans. Grab sandbags. Mountain communities, grab extra supplies in case you are stranded. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ykFhqCEqkT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

Thursday 1 February 2024 05:30 , Mike Bedigan

The “Pineapple Express” storms and subsequent weather warnings come after the city of San Diego in southern California recovers from life-threatening floods.

Last week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency after torrential rain deluged the area, causing flash flooding which inundated people’s homes and cars.

Read the full story here:

San Diegans cry, hug, outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city

Thursday 1 February 2024 02:30 , Mike Bedigan

John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com said that the “Pineapple Express” storm – the first of two atmospheric river storms – would gradually work its way southeastward across across California over the next 24 hours.

“It will just kind of gradually pushout eastward into central California and places like Fresno and Bakersfield late this afternoon or this evening, and then it'll move into Los Angeles by late tonight,” he said, speaking to The Independent.

“Then the heaviest rain tomorrow is going to be from Los Angeles eastward and southeast or through San Diego and over to Palm Springs. That's where we'll see the heavy rain kind of sort of the day tomorrow.

“So yeah, it's just kind of gradually works southeastward across across the state the next 24 hours.”

Thursday 1 February 2024 01:30 , Mike Bedigan

Commuters in the Los Angeles should consider working from home if possible or exercise caution on roads as heavy rain storms close in.

Experts have advised those who are travelling, should do so only if necessary and allow extra time to reach destinations. If encountering high water, alternate routes should be sought.

On Wednesday night or Thursday morning, people should consider working remotely as widespread highway flooding is expected in the Los Angeles area.

Thursday 1 February 2024 00:28 , Mike Bedigan

Officials have urged precaution as the first of the two imminent atmospheric river storms hits California.

Read the full story here:

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California. Officials urge storm preparations

Wednesday 31 January 2024 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

The atmospheric river continues to impact the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/ENrHzvgiz9 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 31, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 22:30 , Mike Bedigan

The arrival of the imminent atmospheric river storms is not “terribly unusual” for this time of year, a meteorolgist has said.

John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com, told The Independent: “This isn't terribly unusual for something, you know, late January, early February, especially in an El Nino kind of a pattern, it certainly becomes a lot stormier usually... so I wouldn't say it's that unusual to get a storm that dumps to four inches of rain across California like this one is going to.”

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east. During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the southern US and warmer and drier conditions in the north.

Mr Feerick continued: “It does look like we had kind of a break in the action out there really the last week or so. It's just turning more active again, and it looks like this one moves in but then it moves away to the east, but then another storm comes into California as we head on Sunday.”

Wednesday 31 January 2024 20:35 , Mike Bedigan

According to forecaster AccuWeather the heavy rain driving in as part of the storm may result in some inland areas seeing around seven inches of rain in the coming days.

The forecaster said that localised flooding and areas of difficult travel are likely across the state from Wednesday through Thursday night, as the storm moves inland.

AccuWeather said: “The highest rainfall totals are expected to reside across Northern and coastal California, where 2-4 inches of rain can fall. Some locations can even approach the AccuWeather Local StormMax of 7 inches of rain from this storm.

“In addition, strong gusty winds can be expected over a large portion of Central and Northern California from Wednesday into Wednesday night. These winds, over 40 mph from near Los Angeles to near the Oregon border, can cause localized wind damage, power outages and difficult travel.”

Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:40 , Mike Bedigan

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said that in large parts of Los Angeles County there was a a slight risk of “excessive rainfall” meaninghas that such areas could exceed flash flood guidance later on Wednesday and Thursday.

NWS Los Angeles also predicted that gales of 35 to 40 knots were expected, producing hazardous seas and high surf periodically through the coming week.

“Use caution near the water and remain in port or seek safe harbor!” the forecaster wrote on X.

The Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) has parts of our area in a Slight (> 15%) Risk or Marginal (>5%) Risk for "excessive rainfall", meaning those areas could exceed flash flood guidance later today and Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/shDZR2aT4Z — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:19 , Mike Bedigan

According Qian Cao, a hydrologist at the University of California, San Diego, consecutive atmospheric rivers, known as atmospheric river (AR) families, can cause significant flooding.

In an article for The Conversation, Dr Cao wrote: “The first heavy downpours saturate the ground. As consecutive storms arrive, their precipitation falls on soil that can’t absorb more water.

“That contributes to more runoff. Rivers and streams fill up. In the meantime, there may be snowmelt due to warm temperatures, further adding to the runoff and flood risk.

“California experienced a historic run of nine consecutive atmospheric rivers in the span of three weeks in December 2022 and January 2023. The storms helped bring most reservoirs back to historical averages in 2023 after several drought years, but they also produced damaging floods and debris flows.

“The cause of AR families is an active area of research. Compared with single atmospheric river events, AR families tend to be associated with lower atmospheric pressure heights across the North Pacific, higher pressure heights over the subtropics, a stronger and more zonally elongated jet stream and warmer tropical air temperatures.

“Large-scale weather patterns and climate phenomena such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, also play an important role in the generation of AR families. An active MJO shift occurred during the early 2023 events, tilting the odds toward increased atmospheric river activity over California.

“A recent study by scientists at Stanford and the University of Florida found that storms within AR families cause three to four times more economic damage when the storms arrive back to back than they would have caused by themselves.”

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:53 , Mike Bedigan

The atmospheric river is expected to hit California in two parts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the first storm will affect the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Acoording to the forecaster the second storm system is expected to reach Southern California sometime on Sunday, beginning a “lengthy storm cycle’’ that could bring widespread rain totals of two to four inches in lower elevations, and possibly twice as much in south-facing mountains.

Storm #1 is coming Wednesday and Thursday. Storm #2 will affect the region sometime between Sunday and Wednesday (Feb 4-7). Storm #2 has a growing potential for damaging flooding and is the one of most concern. Stay tuned for more details as they become available. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/1hkb55zQDH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:40 , Mike Bedigan

Plenty happening in the west! Soaking #rain across #California is expected through today and into tomorrow. It's not just the rain, we also have plenty of #snow set to fall across the mountains. #CAwx #nvwx #PineappleExpress pic.twitter.com/IWAEOQYNOs — Bree Guy (@breeguywx) January 31, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:25 , Mike Bedigan

During a webcast on Tuesday, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters that the the approaching storms would be a “classic” atmospheric river and would be “moderate-to-strong”.

The upcoming storms will “affect all of California’s major population centers,” according to Mr Swain.

“Storm number one will be moderate to strong. Nothing earth-shattering. It won’t be any catastrophe, but it could cause fairly widespread urban and small stream flooding in Northern California,” he said.

“The heavier rains and the stronger winds with storm number one are probably going to be from the Monterey Bay area northward. So this will be a storm that affects the [San Francisco] Bay Area during the evening commute.”

Mr Swain noted that colder air will accompany the second dose of stormy weather that is expected to arrive in the state on Sunday.

“With the Sunday-Monday storm in the Sierra Nevada, there actually could be quite a bit more snowfall,” he said.

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:52 , Mike Bedigan

The incoming storm system will bring significant rain, higher elevation snow and winds to southwest California on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.

The forecaster urged the public to use caution in case of water ponding on roads and icy conditions with blowing snow in the mountains, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected as the second storm moves in.

The NWS further north in Sacramento added that stronger storm conditions are expected heading into the weekend.

Plan ahead for periods of moderate to heavy rain tomorrow-Thursday as the next storm system moves in. Ponding of water on roads, longer than normal commutes, moderate rises on rivers & minor flooding of poor drainage areas/small streams will be possible! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tv8llg5sN5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 30, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:45 , Mike Bedigan

🌧️A wetter pattern is in store for much of the West Coast through the end of the week with Flash Flooding concerns over portions of the Oregon and California coasts on Wednesday. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/IrCRaGx3VN — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 30, 2024

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:43 , Mike Bedigan

Californians enjoying a dry, warm start to the year are now bracing for a pair of powerful storms that is headed towards the state.

The two atmospheric river storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend. The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.

Follow here for The Independent’s live coverage of the incoming weather:

Wednesday 31 January 2024 22:34 , Mike Bedigan