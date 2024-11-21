California Budget |Legislative analyst projects little room for spending

The California Legislative Analyst's Office on Wednesday released the first look at the state's financial picture, indicating lawmakers and the governor face yet another challenging year as they prepare to put together the state's spending plan next year. Despite surging state revenues so far bringing in $7 billion more than expected this year, Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek said California may face a $2 billion budget shortfall in the upcoming budget year for 2025-2026. Petek said the state has no capacity for new spending commitments.