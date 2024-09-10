California busts burglary ring that targeted cannabis facilities, including in SLO County

A burglary ring of over two dozen people suspected of hitting multiple cannabis-related facilities across the state — including one in San Luis Obispo County — was busted by the California Department of Justice.

The burglars allegedly stole over $1 million in products and nearly a thousand pounds of cannabis from more than two dozen businesses statewide, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Of the 22 individuals arrested and charged by the state for allegedly being involved in the organized retail crime operation, more than half are suspected of hitting a cannabis processing plant in northern SLO County in January, the release said.

The burglary took place at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 16, when witnesses reported seeing at least seven suspects running out of the facility with bags of cannabis, according to the release. The suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

At least 500 pounds of cannabis were stolen and a safe was broken into, totaling an estimated $500,000 in losses, the release said.

The California Department of Justice confiscated of over 50 pounds of cannabis from a burglary ring suspected of robbing at least 15 businesses statewide.

A subsequent investigation by the Sheriff’s Office discovered that a similar crime that had taken place in San Jose, which ultimately led the county to contact the state justice department as a part of a multi-agency investigation into cannabis-related retail theft crimes, the release said.

The DOJ tied the string of burglaries across California to a crew of Oakland gang members, which included 13 people suspected of being involved in the northern SLO County burglary, according to the release.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta charged the 22 suspects with commercial burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy on Aug. 29, the Department of Justice said.

In all, Bonta said the group of thieves broke into at least 15 dispensaries in nine counties statewide, including Santa Cruz, Monterey, Solano, Kern, Fresno, Merced, Sonoma Couty, San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

“The California Department of Justice is committed to rooting out organized retail crime in all its forms,” Bonta said in the release. “This announcement sends a clear message to would-be thieves: Organized retail crime will not be tolerated in California because it costs businesses, retailers and consumers.”