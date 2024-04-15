This California city passed a voter ID law. Now the attorney general is suing to block it.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking the City of Huntington Beach to court, after voters there last month passed a charter amendment requiring voter ID in local elections.

Bonta appeared with California Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Monday to announce the lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court, eight months after his office sent Huntington Beach a warning that the then-proposed measure — which passed on March 5 with 53% of the vote — was in direct violation of California law.

At the press conference, Bonta accused Huntington Beach of repeatedly defying the law, whether it comes to housing edicts or voter eligibility. Last year, Bonta’s office sued Huntington Beach over its failure to comply with state affordable housing laws.

“The City of Huntington Beach has repeatedly violated the law, they are not law-abiding. They have intentionally violated the law, they have willfully violated the law, they have brazenly violated the law, when they have lost in court they have continued to violate the law,” Bonta said.

He added that that the conservative-controlled city council “know exactly what they’re doing, they’re doing it anyway.”

The attorney general said that his office is seeking invalidation of the city charter amendment, calling it a “fairly straightforward issue of law.”

Both Bonta and Weber said that there is no evidence that voter fraud is a problem, either in California or nationwide.

“It is really a solution looking for a problem, because we have not found this problem,” Weber said of the Huntington Beach charter amendment.

Weber said that the Huntington Beach City Council, which sent the measure to voters, gave “false hope” to voters that they can take away the voting rights of others.

The Bee has reached out to the City of Huntington Beach for comment. This story will be updated if comment is received.