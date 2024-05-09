California City tenant says she suffers from mold
A tenant in California City says mold drove her out of her home and she wants the manager to pay for her living expenses over the past two months.
A tenant in California City says mold drove her out of her home and she wants the manager to pay for her living expenses over the past two months.
Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
Ryan Hawkins died after he was allegedly shot on the highway and ejected from his car, which landed in a pond, say police
The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.
An investigation is underway, officials say.
Police say Angela Gosser killed her husband Larry Gosser and sister Jennifer Wilson and was allegedly killed by her brother Darryl Wilson after attacking him
A Calgary family doctor has been charged with sexual assault — the fourth time he's been accused of the same offence since 2017.On Wednesday, police announced Dr. Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, faces one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January 2023.Court records show Chatha was charged with sexual assault on three previous occasions involving three different women but has never been convicted of that offence.Defence lawyer Jennifer Ruttan who represents Chatha issued a brief
Crown prosecutors have paused prosecuting dozens of charges laid by Service Alberta's consumer investigations unit against an Edmonton hot tub company.Sunray Manufacturing Inc., its owner Brad Roberts, and a salesperson were facing 49 counts of violating Alberta's Consumer Protection Act. Roberts and the salesperson were also facing criminal charges for eight counts of fraud under $5,000. Some of the charges were laid in March and others were laid last year.Sunray Manufacturing operates as Sun R
Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their US friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared last month.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed what the service is calling the "staggering results" of a series of investigations into online child sexual abuse and exploitation Wednesday.The multi-jurisdictional investigations involved 27 police services from across the province, including those in the Greater Toronto Area.Det. Staff Sgt. Tim Brown told reporters Wednesday that the investigations focused on people who make, access and distribute child sexual abuse material.There are now 64 people acr
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m
The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say
American Jack Carter Rhoad and his friends, Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, were shot to death while surfing and camping in Baja California
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
A 42-year-old former U.S. Army soldier faces life in prison after being convicted this week of killing a pregnant 19-year-old fellow soldier on a U.S. Army base in Germany more than 22 years ago.
The woman’s mother recognized her daughter in a video police shared from the scene, Tennessee authorities said.
The driver of a commercial flatbed truck has been charged in the death of a cyclist in midtown Toronto in April, police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said the driver, 52, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death. The man is due to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 27.The cyclist, a 39-year-old man, died in hospital after he was struck on April 30 in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. Police had been called to the a
A former Halifax-area school teacher has been acquitted of the historical sexual assault charges he was facing.Two men had accused Jaddus Joseph Poirier of abusing them when they were in their early teens in the 1980s and he was one of their teachers. Both complainants are now in their 50s.The two men were the only witnesses to testify at Poirier's trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in March.One of them alleged that Poirier assaulted him as a teenager when he spent the night at Poirier's apartme