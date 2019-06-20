California Coast Guard Crew Rescue Canoeist and Children in Bodega Bay

One man and three children were rescued from a cove in Bodega Bay, just north of San Francisco, by a Coast Guard team on Friday, June 14, after strong winds and ocean swells caused difficulty for them in their canoe.

The four became stranded on Campbell Cove on Friday evening, having canoed into the area, but the wind caused swells in the water and conditions changed.

The Coast Guard team sent a surface swimmer to connect a line to the canoe. The four were successfully rescued and there were no injuries. Credit: Bodega Bay Coast Guard via Storyful