California confirms first clade I mpox case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A case of clade I mpox has been confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday, marking the first case of the strain the United States.

The CDC said the case was diagnosed in a person who recently traveled from Eastern Africa. The person was treated shortly after returning to the U.S. at a local medical facility and released, it added.

"Since then, the person has isolated at home, is not on treatment specific for mpox, and symptoms are improving," the CDC said.

