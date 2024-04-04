California Democrats agree on plan to reduce budget deficit by $17.3 billion

Reuters

Taiwan on Thursday condemned China as "shameless" after Beijing's deputy ambassador to the United Nations thanked the world for its concern about a strong earthquake on the island. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and also claims the right to speak for it on the international stage, to the fury of Taipei given Beijing's communist government has never ruled the island and has no say in how it chooses its leaders. On Wednesday, after the 7.2 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan, killing 10 people, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N., Geng Shuang, mentioned at a meeting about children's rights that another speaker had brought up the quake in "China's Taiwan".