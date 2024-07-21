California Democrats hail Joe Biden after president drops from race, endorses Kamala Harris

California lawmakers had warm praise for President Joe Biden and his decision Sunday to drop out of the presidential race.

“He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents,” wrote California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been a fierce defender of the president.

Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, once a U.S. senator and state attorney general for California, to be the Democratic nominee.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Some Democrats were probably relieved to see Biden drop out. Democrats praised a man who in some cases they’ve known for decades. And in many cases, a man they seemed to be hoping would end his six-decade political career now.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, helped subtly apply pressure. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, who’s leading in the race to be a U.S. senator, urged Biden to drop out. Veteran Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, did the same.

President @JoeBiden is a patriot with a lifelong commitment to our democracy. I respect him & am grateful to him. I am confident that voters will quickly coalesce to defeat Donald Trump, who is unfit for office. For America’s future. — Zoe Lofgren (@ZoeLofgren) July 21, 2024

California Republicans were at the ready to start attacking Harris’ record.

If you want to know what America would be like under a President Kamala Harris, go visit her hometown of San Francisco. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 21, 2024

There’s little question that the Democratic nominee will win the state. No Republican presidential candidate has won California since George H. W. Bush in 1988.

This story is developing and will be updated.