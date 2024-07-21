California Democrats hail Joe Biden after president drops from race, endorses Kamala Harris

Gillian Brassil, David Lightman
·2 min read

California lawmakers had warm praise for President Joe Biden and his decision Sunday to drop out of the presidential race.

“He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents,” wrote California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been a fierce defender of the president.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, once a U.S. senator and state attorney general for California, to be the Democratic nominee.

Some Democrats were probably relieved to see Biden drop out. Democrats praised a man who in some cases they’ve known for decades. And in many cases, a man they seemed to be hoping would end his six-decade political career now.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, helped subtly apply pressure. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, who’s leading in the race to be a U.S. senator, urged Biden to drop out. Veteran Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, did the same.

California Republicans were at the ready to start attacking Harris’ record.

There’s little question that the Democratic nominee will win the state. No Republican presidential candidate has won California since George H. W. Bush in 1988.

This story is developing and will be updated.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts

    In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la

  • Fact Check: Trump Didn't Tell People to 'Inject Bleach' for COVID-19. But Here's What He Did Say

    Trump's confusing remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were revived during the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns. VP Harris gets his nod

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • 'In the clear': Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on Trump injury after shooting

    The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of

  • If we learned one thing from the RNC, it's that the GOP is no longer conservative

    Today's Trump Republicans clearly don't support the conservative principles I grew up respecting. It's MAGA's party now.

  • The Roots of Biden’s Defiance: Anger, Fear, Pride and Regret

    The seeds of President Joe Biden’s reaction to the Democratic Party’s crisis of confidence in him were planted years ago. Facing an extraordinary push by his friends and allies to end his political career, Biden has responded with defiance. For three weeks, he has dug in, denied polling evidence and vowed to stay in the race, claiming that he is the only one who can defeat former President Donald Trump. Only in the last few days have people close to him said they believe he is more receptive to

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’

    37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers have called on Biden to drop out of the race