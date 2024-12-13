California DMV apologizes for Cybertruck license plate mocking Oct. 7

A license plate spotted in Culver City, California, that reads “LOLOCT7” and appears to mock the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel (StopAntisemitism/X)

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an apology after a license plate appeared to mock the October 7 attack on Israel.

The department issued a statement on Thursday after the organization StopAntisemitism posted a photo of a Cybertruck license plate that read: “LOLOCT7.”

The plate appears to reference the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage. In response, Israeli forces have launched ongoing attacks on Gaza, killing more than 44,000 people, including many women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

StopAntisemitism said the plate was spotted in Culver City, just outside of Los Angeles.

StopAntisemitism is appalled by the sickening display on a Cyber Truck plate in California, celebrating terrorism against the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/n6e0d07sWY — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 12, 2024

“StopAntisemitism is appalled by the sickening display on a Cyber Truck plate in California, celebrating terrorism against the Jewish people,” the organization’s X account posted on Thursday.

“Demand the @CA_DMV recall this license plate that celebrates the October 7th terrorist attack—a vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred,” the organization later added.

The California DMV responded with an apology on X just hours later.

“This is unacceptable and disturbing,” the department’s statement reads. “The DMV Is taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again.”

“We sincerely apologize that these personalized plates were not properly rejected during our review process,” the statement continues. “The use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways.”

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, said the organization expects the DMV to take “decisive action.”

“This license plate, along with any others displaying similar sentiments or antisemitic expressions, should be recalled immediately,” Rez said. “Additionally, the department must review its processes and personnel to determine how this was approved in the first place and ensure it never happens again.”

A DMV spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the department will notify the driver about the recall of their plate. However, the owner has the right to appeal the decision.

The DMV will also review their current license plate database to identify any other offensive language that has made it through their review process, the spokesperson told the outlet.