“California Dreams ”Star Kelly Packard Finds Out She Set a '90s Record, Dating Both Savage Brothers on TV

“It's those Savage boys that just kept me working. I owe them everything," Packard, who also played a love interest of Will Friedle, said on 'Pod Meets World'

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty, NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty, ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Fred Savage, Kelly Packard, Ben Savage

Kelly Packard only appeared in three episodes of Boy Meets World, but she seemingly made history while doing so.

The California Dreams star, 49, caught up with Pod Meets World co-hosts and Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about her time briefly playing two characters — Tracy and Candy — on the beloved '90s sitcom.

“I just know how excited I was because I loved the show,” Packard said about booking Boy Meets World. “And then I obviously left an impression because they just kept asking me back.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Kelly Packard, Will Friedle and Stephanie Dicker on a 1994 episode of 'Boy Meets World'

While on the podcast, Packard learned she apparently set a record by appearing on the sitcom: dating two real-life brothers on television.

“You do not know this, but we are here to commemorate a mind-blowing achievement you pulled off in the '90s. And you, I think, are the only person we know to have accomplished this feat,” Fishel revealed to Packard.

She continued, “You played Susan Fisher on The Wonder Years, a love interest for Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage. And then you came to Boy Meets World as Tracy, the love interest of Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), officially making you the only temptress for both Savage Brothers.”

When asked by Fishel if she would like to “give an acceptance speech of any kind,” Packard responded with a laugh, “It's those Savage boys that just kept me working. I owe them everything.”

The Baywatch actress then furthered the story, pointing out that on Boy Meets World, she played love interests to both Friedle's Eric Matthews, as Tracy, and Savage's Cory, as Candy.

Friedle corroborated her story. “Yes. I think you're right,” the actor said. “We got along very, very well, and then I was just so nervous around you for the next couple of episodes.”

Steven Ferdman/Getty Kelly Packard in 2023

Packard still made history by “dating” both Savage boys when she played Candy, but remembers less about switching love interests and more about switching characters.

“I found that interesting that I had you know, that I grew up enough in, what, a year, that I was old enough to date you,” Packard joked to Friedle about her character change from Cory to Eric's girlfriend.

While Packard and Friedle had a brief romantic spark on television, she remembers their friendship just as fondly.

“I didn't obviously get quite as close to you, Danielle, and you, Rider, but Will and I got pretty close,” the actress recalled. “We were really friends, and so we just hit it off from the first time I was on. And so it was exciting to go back and see him every time.”

