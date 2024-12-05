California earthquake live: Tsunami threat passes for 5 million people after quake hits California coast

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning.

After the tremor struck, just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale, a tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the West Coast. The warning extended from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.

The warnings were canceled by the National Weather Service minutes later.

The agency estimated than more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, but the U.S. Geological Survey issued a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.

Social media users took to the social media platform X to report the shaking.

In San Francisco, the Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel connecting the city and the East Bay.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated, its animals were secured, and staff members were moved to higher ground.

Mayor London Breed told residents that the city had activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the tsunami warning. She advised people to move off the coast and at least one block inland.

With reporting from The Associated Press

SF Fire Department warns people to beware of aftershocks, broken glass

20:07 , Julia Musto

Earthquake! Watch out for broken glass and fallen items. Seek shelter and be prepared for more shaking from aftershocks. Check in with family as able. Evacuate if you smell gas, see smoke or fire. pic.twitter.com/5NCOeCz72c — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 5, 2024

‘An uneasy feeling’: Coastal earthquake rattles San Francisco as tsunami warning in effect

20:05 , Josh Marcus

An large earthquake off the Northern California coast on Thursday morning could be felt hundreds of miles away in the San Francisco Bay area, setting nerves on edge.

“First time ever felt an earthquake in [the South of Market neighborhood] San Francisco,” venture capitalist Jesse Heikkilä wrote on X. “Not one where you scream and run, but it definitely is an uneasy feeling.”

Christopher Sherry, of the nearby Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, said he also felt the quake, and posted a video on social media of his shutters swaying in his office.

The quake, and an accompanying tsunami warning, put the city on high alert.

Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday she was activating the city’s emergency operations center and sending public safety staff to warn residents to get inland.

Bay Area Rapid Transit, meanwhile, announced it stopped metro service on the Transbay Tube connnecting San Francisco and Oakland.

The San Francisco Zoo has closed and evacuated guests, as well as securing animals and staff.

There is no longer a tsunami threat, NWS says

20:03 , Julia Musto

The National Weather Service said that there is no longer a tsunami threat from the earthquake.

The agency recommended affected residents remain observant and “exercise normal caution near the sea.”

“Otherwise, no action is required.”

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

What California earthquake felt like on the ground in San Francisco

19:49 , Josh Marcus

At first, I wasn’t even sure it was an earthquake. Maybe it was just a truck rumbling by my San Francisco apartment. Maybe I just hadn’t had my coffee.

Then a tsunami warning came blaring out of my phone, confirming that the barely perceptible tremor I felt really was the real thing, and a serious risk at that.

A magnitude 7 earthquake had struck at a depth of 8 miles, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, a coastal city about 270 miles north of the Bay Area.

The quake itself may have passed, but forcasters suggest the waves it might generate could hit the coast within the next half hour, and advise getting to high ground.

Check tsunami.gov for more information.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tells residents to move off the coast and 'at least one block inland’

19:48 , Julia Musto

We are activating our Emergency Operations Center in response to the Tsunami Warning. Please move off the coast and at least one block inland.



Public safety personnel are deploying to the coast to warn people to move inland.



We will continue to provide updates as we have… https://t.co/uSStttyM4D — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 5, 2024

The San Francisco Zoo said it was closed due to the emergency

19:45 , Julia Musto

The Zoo has closed due to national weather emergency and tsunami warning. Guests have been evacuated, animals secured and staff have moved to higher ground. — San Francisco Zoo & Gardens (@sfzoo) December 5, 2024

A 7.0 quake struck west-southwest of Ferndale

19:44 , Julia Musto

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 99 km WSW of Ferndale, California https://t.co/Gsvo44wKJa — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 5, 2024

More than 5 million California residents are under a tsunami warning

19:40 , Julia Musto

There are at least 5.3 million people in California under a tsunami warning.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

