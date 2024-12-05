California earthquake live: Tsunami threat passes for 5 million people after quake hits California coast

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning.

After the tremor struck at 10:45 a.m., just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale, a tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the West Coast. The warning extended from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.

The warnings were canceled by the National Weather Service minutes later.

The agency estimated than more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but some store owners said their goods had been broken.

Olivia Cobian, the innkeeper at Ferndale’s Gingerbread Mansion, told The Los Angeles Times that her building “looked like a war zone.”

In San Francisco, the Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, experienced major delays.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated, its animals were secured and staff were moved to higher ground.

Mayor London Breed activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center in response to the warnings. She advised people to move off the coast and at least one block inland.

21:30 , Julia Musto

This year has seen several earthquakes with magnitude 7.0 or higher.

In August, a tremor of the same magnitude struck Russia, and a 7.1 hit Japan’s Hyuganada Sea.

Chile saw a 7.4 quake in July after a 7.1 shook the Philippines.

In June, a 7.2 impacted Peru.

The earlier months were relatively quiet, other than a 7.4 in Taiwan, a 7.0 in China, and a 7.5 on Japan’s Noto Peninsula.

USGS scientist says large earthquake was followed by smaller aftershocks

21:18 , Julia Musto

Stephen DeLong, a geologist with the USGS Earthquake Science Center, said in a news briefing that there was one large earthquake followed by several smaller aftershocks.

DeLong said it was too early to fully assess the scale of the damage, according to The New York Times.

Dozens of smaller earthquakes were reported around California on the agency’s website.

California Department of Conservation’s tsunami map website experienced outages after warnings, report says

21:11 , Julia Musto

The California Department of Conservation’s tsunami map website experienced outages Thursday morning after the tsunami warnings across the California coast, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It displayed an error message.

Tsunami map shows how San Francisco could be devastated

20:59 , Julia Musto

Breed says San Francisco Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor situation

20:58 , Julia Musto

The tsunami warning has been lifted. We will continue to operate our Emergency Operations Center to monitor the situation. Be aware there still may be large swells along the coast and avoid the water because of the possibility of dangerous sneaker waves. https://t.co/xvJA1xeqLz — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 5, 2024

Evacuation orders in Berkeley have been lifted

20:54 , Julia Musto

The Berkeley Police Department had told residents located west of Seventh Street to head inland immediately and to leave behind anything that was not essential.

Waves were forecast to reach the region at around noon, according to Berkeleyside.

The Tsunami Warning has been CANCELLED.



Evacuation orders for West Berkeley have been lifted. It is safe to return to the area.



View Berkeley’s real-time emergency map: https://t.co/IC9XvJ3que https://t.co/JqpGqaoCkb — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) December 5, 2024

What did the earthquake feel like?

20:52 , Julia Musto

Kaitlin Graves, an employee at the Petrolia General Store, said that the shaking was intense and lasted for just 10 seconds.

“It was a big earthquake. It was a lot of up-and-down shaking,” Graves said in a phone interview with The Los Angeles Times. “It felt like the woozy feeling you get when you’re in an elevator.”

Social media users reported feeling it much longer than that.

These are the warning signs of a tsunami

20:44 , Julia Musto

For Californians who live on the coast, this is a valuable tool when an earthquake occurs. https://t.co/aJYCCOwjCp — CA Gov Ops (@CAGovOps) December 5, 2024

Photos show Californians responding to tsunami warning

20:41 , Julia Musto

A San Francisco Surf Rescue team evacuates surfers from Ocean Beach in case of a possible tsunami on Thursday. The warning was later canceled. ((Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP))

People sit on a bench along the beach in Santa Cruz, California, after authorities cleared the main beach. They taped off entrances ((AP Photo/Martha Mendoza))

USGS says the earthquake was a ‘strike-slip’

20:35 , Julia Musto

The earthquake was primarily strike-slip, meaning two tectonic plates slid past each other. These types of earthquakes are less likely to cause tsunami because their movement is primarily horizontal with minimal vertical movement of the ocean floor. https://t.co/3vWypuPqHi https://t.co/ZMAKO8djEe pic.twitter.com/1zOFxKHyEx — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 5, 2024

“The earthquake was primarily strike-slip, meaning two tectonic plates slid past each other,” the U.S. Geological Survey said in a post on social media.

Strike-slips are less likely to cause tsunamis because their movement is primarily horizontal with minimal vertical movement of the ocean floor.

Governor Gavin Newsom tells Californians to heed local emergency responders

20:32 , Julia Musto

People watch the waves come in after an earthquake along San Francisco’s Ocean Beach in northern California. The Thursday quake was reported as a 7.0 ((AP Photo/Haven Daley))

California Governor Gavin Newsom said emergency officials were responding to the quake.

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders,” he said.

State Senator Mike Mcguire says immediate assistance is being sent to Humboldt and Del Norte Counties

20:25 , Julia Musto

The State is sending immediate assistance to Humboldt & Del Norte Counties to assist with emergency operations.



There are reports of some homes that have come off of foundations in the greater Eel River Valley region of Humboldt.



Approx 10k customers are currently without power… — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) December 5, 2024

California Highway Patrol advises people remain cautious while traveling throughout the rest of the day

20:23 , Julia Musto

Bay Area Rapid Transit tells passengers to expect major delays

20:19 , Julia Musto

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. We have resumed normal train service. Please expect systemwide major delays. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2024

USGS says an initial assessment estimates a low likelihood of shaking-related fatalities

20:18 , Julia Musto

The initial PAGER estimates a low likelihood of shaking-related fatalities. Some damage is possible and the impact should be relatively localized. PAGER stands for “Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response.” More information available here: https://t.co/jZ1ckYO9iC https://t.co/r1eB6gDidi pic.twitter.com/QdD4ewZgLw — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 5, 2024

Marin County Sheriff’s Office warns coastal tides will still rise

20:15 , Julia Musto

“No tsunami effect for Ca Bay Area at this time,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. “Coastal tides will rise, so it is recommended to stay away from coastal areas.”

No tsunami effect for Ca Bay Area at this time. Coastal tides will rise, so it is recommended to stay away from coastal areas — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) December 5, 2024

More evacuations were ordered as a result of the earthquake

20:12 , Julia Musto

More evacuations were ordered as a result of the earthquake, according to KRON4.

The station said Pacifica’s Vallemar Elementary School at 377 Reina Del Mar was evacuated.

SF Fire Department warns people to beware of aftershocks, broken glass

20:07 , Julia Musto

Earthquake! Watch out for broken glass and fallen items. Seek shelter and be prepared for more shaking from aftershocks. Check in with family as able. Evacuate if you smell gas, see smoke or fire. pic.twitter.com/5NCOeCz72c — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 5, 2024

‘An uneasy feeling’: Coastal earthquake rattles San Francisco as tsunami warning in effect

20:05 , Josh Marcus

An large earthquake off the Northern California coast on Thursday morning could be felt hundreds of miles away in the San Francisco Bay area, setting nerves on edge.

“First time ever felt an earthquake in [the South of Market neighborhood] San Francisco,” venture capitalist Jesse Heikkilä wrote on X. “Not one where you scream and run, but it definitely is an uneasy feeling.”

Christopher Sherry, of the nearby Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, said he also felt the quake, and posted a video on social media of his shutters swaying in his office.

The quake, and an accompanying tsunami warning, put the city on high alert.

Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday she was activating the city’s emergency operations center and sending public safety staff to warn residents to get inland.

Bay Area Rapid Transit, meanwhile, announced it stopped metro service on the Transbay Tube connnecting San Francisco and Oakland.

The San Francisco Zoo has closed and evacuated guests, as well as securing animals and staff.

There is no longer a tsunami threat, NWS says

20:03 , Julia Musto

The National Weather Service said that there is no longer a tsunami threat from the earthquake.

The agency recommended affected residents remain observant and “exercise normal caution near the sea.”

“Otherwise, no action is required.”

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

What California earthquake felt like on the ground in San Francisco

19:49 , Josh Marcus

At first, I wasn’t even sure it was an earthquake. Maybe it was just a truck rumbling by my San Francisco apartment. Maybe I just hadn’t had my coffee.

Then a tsunami warning came blaring out of my phone, confirming that the barely perceptible tremor I felt really was the real thing, and a serious risk at that.

A magnitude 7 earthquake had struck at a depth of 8 miles, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, a coastal city about 270 miles north of the Bay Area.

The quake itself may have passed, but forcasters suggest the waves it might generate could hit the coast within the next half hour, and advise getting to high ground.

Check tsunami.gov for more information.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tells residents to move off the coast and 'at least one block inland’

19:48 , Julia Musto

We are activating our Emergency Operations Center in response to the Tsunami Warning. Please move off the coast and at least one block inland.



Public safety personnel are deploying to the coast to warn people to move inland.



We will continue to provide updates as we have… https://t.co/uSStttyM4D — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 5, 2024

The San Francisco Zoo said it was closed due to the emergency

19:45 , Julia Musto

The Zoo has closed due to national weather emergency and tsunami warning. Guests have been evacuated, animals secured and staff have moved to higher ground. — San Francisco Zoo & Gardens (@sfzoo) December 5, 2024

A 7.0 quake struck west-southwest of Ferndale

19:44 , Julia Musto

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 99 km WSW of Ferndale, California https://t.co/Gsvo44wKJa — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 5, 2024

More than 5 million California residents are under a tsunami warning

19:40 , Julia Musto

There are at least 5.3 million people in California under a tsunami warning.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

