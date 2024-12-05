California earthquake live: Tsunami threat passes for 5 million people after quake hits California coast

Julia Musto,Io Dodds and Josh Marcus
·10 min read
California earthquake live: Tsunami threat passes for 5 million people after quake hits California coast

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning.

After the tremor struck at 10:45 a.m., just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale, a tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the West Coast. The warning extended from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.

The warnings were canceled by the National Weather Service minutes later.

The agency estimated than more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but some store owners said their goods had been broken.

Olivia Cobian, the innkeeper at Ferndale’s Gingerbread Mansion, told The Los Angeles Times that her building “looked like a war zone.”

In San Francisco, the Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, experienced major delays.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated, its animals were secured and staff were moved to higher ground.

Mayor London Breed activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center in response to the warnings. She advised people to move off the coast and at least one block inland.

With reporting from The Associated Press

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northern California

  • The tremor was located just over 60 miles west-southwest of Ferndale

  • More than 5.3 million Californians were under a tsunami warning before it was canceled

  • San Francisco residents were told to move off the coast

  • The Independent’s Josh Marcus was there when it hit

This year has seen several earthquakes with magnitude 7.0 or higher

21:30 , Julia Musto

This year has seen several earthquakes with magnitude 7.0 or higher.

In August, a tremor of the same magnitude struck Russia, and a 7.1 hit Japan’s Hyuganada Sea.

Chile saw a 7.4 quake in July after a 7.1 shook the Philippines.

In June, a 7.2 impacted Peru.

The earlier months were relatively quiet, other than a 7.4 in Taiwan, a 7.0 in China, and a 7.5 on Japan’s Noto Peninsula.

USGS scientist says large earthquake was followed by smaller aftershocks

21:18 , Julia Musto

Stephen DeLong, a geologist with the USGS Earthquake Science Center, said in a news briefing that there was one large earthquake followed by several smaller aftershocks.

DeLong said it was too early to fully assess the scale of the damage, according to The New York Times.

Dozens of smaller earthquakes were reported around California on the agency’s website.

California Department of Conservation’s tsunami map website experienced outages after warnings, report says

21:11 , Julia Musto

The California Department of Conservation’s tsunami map website experienced outages Thursday morning after the tsunami warnings across the California coast, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It displayed an error message.

Tsunami map shows how San Francisco could be devastated

20:59 , Julia Musto

Tsunami map shows how San Francisco could be devastated

Breed says San Francisco Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor situation

20:58 , Julia Musto

Evacuation orders in Berkeley have been lifted

20:54 , Julia Musto

The Berkeley Police Department had told residents located west of Seventh Street to head inland immediately and to leave behind anything that was not essential.

Waves were forecast to reach the region at around noon, according to Berkeleyside.

What did the earthquake feel like?

20:52 , Julia Musto

Kaitlin Graves, an employee at the Petrolia General Store, said that the shaking was intense and lasted for just 10 seconds.

“It was a big earthquake. It was a lot of up-and-down shaking,” Graves said in a phone interview with The Los Angeles Times. “It felt like the woozy feeling you get when you’re in an elevator.”

Social media users reported feeling it much longer than that.

These are the warning signs of a tsunami

20:44 , Julia Musto

Photos show Californians responding to tsunami warning

20:41 , Julia Musto

A San Francisco Surf Rescue team evacuates surfers from Ocean Beach in case of a possible tsunami on Thursday. The warning was later canceled. ((Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP))
A San Francisco Surf Rescue team evacuates surfers from Ocean Beach in case of a possible tsunami on Thursday. The warning was later canceled. ((Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP))
People sit on a bench along the beach in Santa Cruz, California, after authorities cleared the main beach. They taped off entrances ((AP Photo/Martha Mendoza))
People sit on a bench along the beach in Santa Cruz, California, after authorities cleared the main beach. They taped off entrances ((AP Photo/Martha Mendoza))

USGS says the earthquake was a ‘strike-slip’

20:35 , Julia Musto

“The earthquake was primarily strike-slip, meaning two tectonic plates slid past each other,” the U.S. Geological Survey said in a post on social media.

Strike-slips are less likely to cause tsunamis because their movement is primarily horizontal with minimal vertical movement of the ocean floor.

Governor Gavin Newsom tells Californians to heed local emergency responders

20:32 , Julia Musto

People watch the waves come in after an earthquake along San Francisco’s Ocean Beach in northern California. The Thursday quake was reported as a 7.0 ((AP Photo/Haven Daley))
People watch the waves come in after an earthquake along San Francisco’s Ocean Beach in northern California. The Thursday quake was reported as a 7.0 ((AP Photo/Haven Daley))

California Governor Gavin Newsom said emergency officials were responding to the quake.

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders,” he said.

State Senator Mike Mcguire says immediate assistance is being sent to Humboldt and Del Norte Counties

20:25 , Julia Musto

California Highway Patrol advises people remain cautious while traveling throughout the rest of the day

20:23 , Julia Musto

Bay Area Rapid Transit tells passengers to expect major delays

20:19 , Julia Musto

USGS says an initial assessment estimates a low likelihood of shaking-related fatalities

20:18 , Julia Musto

Marin County Sheriff’s Office warns coastal tides will still rise

20:15 , Julia Musto

“No tsunami effect for Ca Bay Area at this time,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. “Coastal tides will rise, so it is recommended to stay away from coastal areas.”

More evacuations were ordered as a result of the earthquake

20:12 , Julia Musto

More evacuations were ordered as a result of the earthquake, according to KRON4.

The station said Pacifica’s Vallemar Elementary School at 377 Reina Del Mar was evacuated.

SF Fire Department warns people to beware of aftershocks, broken glass

20:07 , Julia Musto

‘An uneasy feeling’: Coastal earthquake rattles San Francisco as tsunami warning in effect

20:05 , Josh Marcus

An large earthquake off the Northern California coast on Thursday morning could be felt hundreds of miles away in the San Francisco Bay area, setting nerves on edge.

“First time ever felt an earthquake in [the South of Market neighborhood] San Francisco,” venture capitalist Jesse Heikkilä wrote on X. “Not one where you scream and run, but it definitely is an uneasy feeling.”

Christopher Sherry, of the nearby Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, said he also felt the quake, and posted a video on social media of his shutters swaying in his office.

The quake, and an accompanying tsunami warning, put the city on high alert.

Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday she was activating the city’s emergency operations center and sending public safety staff to warn residents to get inland.

Bay Area Rapid Transit, meanwhile, announced it stopped metro service on the Transbay Tube connnecting San Francisco and Oakland.

The San Francisco Zoo has closed and evacuated guests, as well as securing animals and staff.

There is no longer a tsunami threat, NWS says

20:03 , Julia Musto

The National Weather Service said that there is no longer a tsunami threat from the earthquake.

The agency recommended affected residents remain observant and “exercise normal caution near the sea.”

“Otherwise, no action is required.”

What California earthquake felt like on the ground in San Francisco

19:49 , Josh Marcus

At first, I wasn’t even sure it was an earthquake. Maybe it was just a truck rumbling by my San Francisco apartment. Maybe I just hadn’t had my coffee.

Then a tsunami warning came blaring out of my phone, confirming that the barely perceptible tremor I felt really was the real thing, and a serious risk at that.

A magnitude 7 earthquake had struck at a depth of 8 miles, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, a coastal city about 270 miles north of the Bay Area.

The quake itself may have passed, but forcasters suggest the waves it might generate could hit the coast within the next half hour, and advise getting to high ground.

Check tsunami.gov for more information.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tells residents to move off the coast and 'at least one block inland’

19:48 , Julia Musto

The San Francisco Zoo said it was closed due to the emergency

19:45 , Julia Musto

A 7.0 quake struck west-southwest of Ferndale

19:44 , Julia Musto

More than 5 million California residents are under a tsunami warning

19:40 , Julia Musto

There are at least 5.3 million people in California under a tsunami warning.

5 million people under tsunami warning after 7.0 quake hits off California coast

Latest Stories