California Election Night | A look at the Sacramento mayor's race
Here's a look at the race for mayor in Sacramento.
Here's a look at the race for mayor in Sacramento.
Donald Trump seems fine with ditching Nikki Haley's supporters, but that could be to his peril in November.
The GOP frontrunner met with the billionaire and other wealthy Republican donors on Sunday
The New York Times is facing a sustained wave of backlash. The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a vocal set of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American democracy and that the influential news organization isn’t adequately conveying those stakes to the public.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and a group of Colorado Republicans threatened Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) with a recall effort after the Supreme Court shut down the state’s attempt to bar former President Trump from the primary ballot. A letter from Boebert and the other Republicans says Griswold “failed” when the high court…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney argued that if Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley doesn’t drop out of the race after another defeat from former President Trump, she will have some explaining to do. Mulvaney joined “The Hill on NewsNation” Tuesday to discuss Haley’s campaign as polls began to close in the crucial 2024…
Jon Stewart had a field day on The Daily Show mocking Donald Trump as the presidential campaign heats up. On the latest episode of the Comedy Central show, Stewart joked about Trump’s struggles to brand the “migrant crime” narrative the GOP is pushing. “I call it migrant crime. I really call it Biden migrant crime, …
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s political and personal worlds are often one and the same, so closely intertwined that distinctions between the two are almost meaningless. But the man behind a new upstart super PAC supporting Trump’s candidacy has somehow managed to find a way to cross even those tightly knit wires, sowing confusion—at a critical time—among Trump megadonors, strategists, and the Mar-a-Lago patio set.That man, Trumpworld social climber Ser
COURTICE, Ont. — Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more expensive for the working class. Preliminary results from Elections Canada showed Jivani is poised for a seat in the House of Commons following Monday's byelection. Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, had secured over 55 per cent of the votes with nearly all polls reporting as of la
More than 1,400 pages of emails, text messages and other documents released Monday reveal details of a strategy by Republican operatives tied to then-President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Wisconsin. The documents — settling a civil lawsuit filed against two attorneys and 10 Wisconsin Republicans who posed as fake electors — also allow a deeper look into how the strategy played out in other battleground states. WH0'S BEHIND THE LAWSUIT? Two Wisconsin Democratic electors a
The GOP front-runner repeatedly told "Fox & Friends" that the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliation would not have happened had he been president.
Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer fumed on Tuesday over the right-wing network’s rivals opting to not air Donald Trump’s primary victory speeches in full, demanding they “take news out of your name” for doing so.Hemmer’s broadside against CNN and MSNBC came as the “hard news” anchor also accused the conservative cable giant’s rivals of exhibiting “Trump Derangement Syndrome” following the Supreme Court ruling against Colorado’s Trump ballot ban.During an appearance on the midday panel show Out
CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein tells Wolf Blitzer what he believes makes Donald Trump a different GOP primary candidate than he was in 2016.
DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump gained a clear win at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, which unanimously ruled that states don't have the ability to bar him — or any other federal candidates — from the ballot under a rarely-used constitutional provision that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The decision shuts down a push in dozens of states to end Trump's candidacy through a clause in the 14th Amendment, written to prevent former Confederates from s
Two attorneys for then-President Donald Trump orchestrated a plan for fake electors to file paperwork falsely saying the Republican won Wisconsin in a strategy to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory there and in other swing states, according to a lawsuit settlement reached Monday that makes public months of texts and emails. Under their agreements, Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis turned over more than 1,400 pages of documents, emails and text messages, along with photos and video, offering a deta
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has been forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination in his East Texas district by challenger David Covey amid a fierce campaign by state Attorney General Ken Paxton to oust dozens of GOP incumbents who sought his impeachment last year. Phelan advanced to a May 28 runoff against Covey, an oil and gas consultant and party activist endorsed by Paxton and former President Donald Trump. Neither could win a majority for victory outright in a
PHOENIX (AP) — Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Tuesday that she won’t run for a second term after her estrangement from the Democratic Party left her politically homeless and without a clear path to reelection. Sinema’s announcement comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan bill to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border and deliver military aid to Ukraine and Israel, which Sinema spent months negotiating. She’d hoped it would be a signature achievement addressing one o
Canada's ruling Liberal Party did poorly in a special election on Monday, results showed, underlining the challenges facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a national vote which must be held by October 2025. Results posted by Elections Canada on Tuesday showed the official opposition right-of-center Conservatives took 57.4% of the vote in the Durham parliamentary constituency to the east of Toronto, up from 46.4% in 2021. Special elections, held to fill seats vacated by legislators, rarely garner much attention.
Jay Paul/ReutersThe U.S. Supreme Court gave former President Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, ruling that he cannot be disqualified from Colorado’s Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment.The historic ruling derails a broad effort to keep Trump from even qualifying for the 2024 presidential election, one that sought to hold him accountable for inspiring his MAGA supporters to attack Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bald-faced attempt to remain in the White House after losing that
Special counsel Jack Smith's lead prosecutor in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump made news last week when he told a federal judge that putting Trump on trial in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election would not violate Justice Department policy. The federal judge overseeing Trump's case, Aileen Cannon, specifically pressed assistant special counsel Jay Bratt on whether presenting the Justice Department's case to a jury as late as September or October would violate what is known as DOJ's "60-day rule" to not take prosecutorial steps that could influence an upcoming election.