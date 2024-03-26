California extends FAFSA application period. Here’s when it’s due, and available resources

California’s priority Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has been extended, according to the California Student Aid Commission.

The extension — which is active immediately — comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1887, according to a news release from the agency Monday.

Students attending a four-year-university have until May 2 to complete the FAFSA application, and students attending community college have until Sept. 2.

All students attending a four-year-university in California qualify for the FAFSA priority extension, which applies to the commission’s administered financial aid programs, including the Cal Grant and Middle Class Scholarship.

“Making the path to fulfilling our students’ dreams of achieving higher education more affordable and accessible is among the highest duties of our state government, and Assembly Bill 1887 being signed into law is a way to honor that duty,” Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, who authored the bill, said in the Monday news release.

“This new law will give California students more time to complete the FAFSA and gain access to the financial resources they need to begin their college careers in earnest.”

What is FAFSA and why should I filll it out?

The FAFSA is an application that is required for all students seeking federal student aid. It is used to determine a student’s eligibility for such things as federal grants, work-study funds and loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education. In some cases, states and private colleges use the FAFSA information as well.

Need help filling out your FAFSA application?

Students and families can receive assistance on completing their FAFSA applications by registering in either one of the Statewide Cash for College Webinars, or attending an in-person meeting.

The dates for the upcoming statewide webinars are happening on the following dates, according to the California Student Aid Commission website:

March dates

1:30 p.m. to 2:45pm on March 26

10 a.m to 11:15 a.m. on March 28

April dates

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on April 2

10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on April 6

5:30 p. m. to 6:45 p.m. on April 9

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on April 15

5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on April 18

10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on April 24

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on April 25

May dates

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on May 1

