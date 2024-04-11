California Family Ecstatic After Teen Accepted Into Yale University

High school student Metztli Lopez and her family in Long Beach, California, were thrilled to discover she had been accepted into Yale University in late March.

Footage captured and posted to TikTok shows Lopez, her sister Maya, and mother, Claudia, waiting in front of her computer screen as she checked her application status on March 28.

“Metztli was not initially inclined to apply to any Ivy League schools out of fear of rejection, but after much encouragement from her family and her school community, she decided to give it a shot,” her mother told Storyful.

“She is grateful for her indigenous Mexican heritage and all those family members who sacrificed so much just to help get her to where she is today,” her mother told Storyful. “In addition to Yale, she was also admitted to Columbia, Duke, UCLA, Berkeley, and many other top schools. She plans on attending law school after college,” she added.

The TikTok video amassed more than 388,000 views since it was posted on April 3. Credit: Metztli Lopez via Storyful