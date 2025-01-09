Here's how to help wildfire victims as California blazes explode in size

Strong Santa Ana winds are fueling multiple wildfires burning across Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes.

Firefighters are actively battling multiple brush fires at once.

PHOTO: A person uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Palisades Fire, said to be one of the most destructive natural disasters in Los Angeles history, has spread over 17,000 acres and the Easton Fire has charred more than 10,000 acres, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At this time, these fires remain at zero containment.

The Hurst Fire, impacting at least 700 acres, remains at 10% containment, and the Lidia Fire, scorching more than 300 acres, remains at 40% containment.

Firefighters gained full containment of the Woodley Fire, which burned across 30 acres, by Wednesday evening local time. The Sunset Fire, crossing more than 40 acres in the famed Hollywood Hills, was also fully contained by Thursday afternoon.

At least five people were killed in the fires, with many others sustaining injuries, according to officials. The death toll is expected to rise.

Evacuation orders were issued in areas surrounding the brush fires, effecting nearly 180,000 residents with nearly an additional 200,000 under evacuation warnings, authorities said Thursday.

Thousands of structures were destroyed in the Palisades and Easton fires, officials said.

Nearly 1.2 million people were left without power across the state on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning local time, at least 420,000 customers were still without power.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said during a press conference that despite prepositioning resources from Northern California, the agencies were "not prepared for this type of widespread disaster."

President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for California at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night.

Here's how you can help those affected by the wildfires:

Red Cross

The American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers deploying to Los Angeles to assist with emergent needs of those displaced by the fire.

The agency currently has four shelters in place and plans to add more as needed, according to Los Angeles regional executive director Joanne Nowlin.

"This is significant," Nowlin told ABC News. "It's not just the fire, but you've got wind damage, you've got power outages, you've got trees falling, deteriorating air quality. This is impacting thousands and thousands of folks in Los Angeles."

The Red Cross provides emergency relief to residents and families impacted by disasters, providing meals, medical care and a safe place to shower and sleep.

Click here to donate.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is able to provide assistance by delivering water, food and emergency supplies.

The agency offers both long-term recovery assistance and emergency relief.

Click here to learn more.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen's relief team is able to support those impacted by the wildfires, as well as first responders, in Southern California.

According to the agency, teams have mobilized to bring in meals to those who are in need of help.

Click here to learn more.

Airbnb

Airbnb.org is offering temporary housing for those displaced by the fires in the Los Angeles area.

The company is working with 211 LA, which offers free housing in Los Angeles County, to coordinate the housing effort.

Click here for more information.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The California Fire Foundation works with community-based organizations and local fire agencies to offer financial support for residents who are impacted by the fires.

Click here to learn more.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation provides funding for firefighters and their families to help them recover from injuries and hardship.

Click here to learn more.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation has worked to help Los Angeles County since 1915.

The agency's Wildfire Recovery Fund targets hard to reach communities in the area with the intent of providing long-term recovery relief.

Click here to learn more.

Global Empowerment Mission

The Global Empowerment Mission works to provide emergency aid supplies to those in need, such as nonperishable food items, hygiene products and water. They also provide generators, medical supplies and temporary shelters.

Click here to learn more.

