LA fires live updates: Crews finding remains in Altadena

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Los Angeles area.

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. About 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 89,000 are under evacuation warnings.





Latest Developments





Jan 13, 3:42 PM

Homeowners, renters sue utility company over Eaton Fire

Three separate lawsuits were filed Monday against Southern California Edison, a utility company in California, by homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The three lawsuits each allege the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment despite red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: A man looks for belongings in the remains of his home after burned down by wildfires in the Los Angeles area, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2025. (Ringo Chiu/Reuters)

-ABC News’ Laura Romero

Jan 13, 3:06 PM

Over 80,000 without power as red flag warnings expand

More than 80,000 customers in California are without power as Southern California Edison starts shutting off power in parts of Southern California ahead of the next wind event, which begins Tuesday.



Areas under a high risk for rapid fire growth have expanded.

Map of SW California and the current Red Flag Warnings in effect. All areas in red have a high risk for rapid fire growth if a fire starts. Areas outlined in purple are of most concern and are in a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS). Stay safe neighbors. #cawx pic.twitter.com/w1yN0jHS2O — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 13, 2025









Jan 13, 1:45 PM

Biden: 'Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost'

President Joe Biden said in a new statement, "Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires."

PHOTO: A view of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates that was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Biden said he continues to be "frequently briefed" on updates. He said he’s "directed our team to respond promptly to any request for additional federal firefighting assistance," adding that his team is "laser-focused on helping survivors and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase."



"To the brave firefighters and first responders working day and night to suppress these fires and save lives: our nation is grateful,” Biden said. “You represent the best of America and we are in your debt."



-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Jan 13, 11:45 AM

Areas for worst wind conditions this week

The National Weather Service has highlighted these three areas where officials believe there’s the highest chance for explosive fire growth this week. The Hurst Fire is in the highlighted area and the Palisades Fire is near the highlighted area.

PHOTO: National Weather Service in Los Angeles highlighted 3 areas where they think there is the highest chance for potentially explosive fire growth. (ABC News)

The extreme fire risk will last from 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.



Winds could climb as high as 45 to 70 mph and humidity could be as low as 8 to 15%.



-ABC News’ Max Golembo





Jan 13, 11:23 AM

Crews finding remains in Altadena: Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he knows displaced residents want to return to their neighborhoods, but he warned, "we are in the third day of grid searching" in Altadena.



"It is a very grim task," he said, noting that every day crews are finding people’s remains.

PHOTO: Members of the California National Guard stand near rising smoke, as the Eaton Fire continues, in Altadena, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Twenty-three people have been reported missing: 17 from the Eaton Fire and six in the Malibu area, the sheriff said.

Jan 13, 11:20 AM

Severe fire conditions to continue through Wednesday

Severe fire weather conditions -- high winds with low humidity -- will continue through Wednesday, keeping the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County critical, LA Fire Chief Anthony Marrone warned at a news conference.

PHOTO: A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer/AP)

Amid the "unprecedented disaster," Marrone shared positive news that the Eaton Fire in Altadena didn’t grow at all on Sunday.

The Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed over 7,000 structures, Marrone said. He said damage inspections for dwellings are 26% completed.

PHOTO: A damaged children's toy sits on the lawn of a devastated home, as the Eaton Fire continues, in Altadena, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The super scooper firefighting plane damaged by a drone last week has been repaired, Marrone said. Crews are waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to give the OK to send the plane back in the air.





Jan 13, 9:05 AM

Ukraine offers aid

Ukraine may send rescuers to help fight the devastating fires in California, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



"The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives," Zelenskyy tweeted. "This is currently being coordinated, and we have offered our assistance to the American side through the relevant channels. 150 of our firefighters are already prepared."



Firefighters from Mexico and Canada have also been deployed to California.

PHOTO: A Mexican military and fire aid team line up to board a plane bound for California to help fight wildfires, at Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Jan. 11, 2025. (Luis Cortes/Reuters)





Jan 13, 8:10 AM

Edison International can’t rule out equipment role in wildfires, CEO says

Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told "Good Morning America" on Monday that the company cannot yet rule the possibility that its energy infrastructure played a role in sparking wildfires now raging around Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Southern California Edison workers service a utility pole in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, on Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, California. (Ethan Swope/AP)

Fire agencies are investigating whether Southern California Edison -- a subsidiary of Edison International -- infrastructure sites caused fires in areas devastated by the Eaton and Hurst wildfires.



"You can't rule out anything ever until you can get your eyes on the equipment," Pizarro said.



"Typically, when there's a spark created by equipment, we will see the electrical anomaly -- we haven't seen that," Pizarro said of a possible incident involving Edison infrastructure and the Hurst Fire burning outside of San Fernando.



"That said, we have not been able to get close to the equipment," he continued. "As soon as we can get close to it, we'll inspect and be transparent with the public."



"We may find something different," Pizarro added.



Pizarro said Edison also recorded damage to equipment at the site of the Eaton Fire in the mountains north of Pasadena. "We don't know whether the damage happened before or after the start of the fire," he said.



Pizarro said that Edison International will be shutting off power to some California residents as a precaution amid red flag warnings.



"We have about 450,000 customers who we've warned they may need to have their power shut off," Pizarro said.

Jan 13, 6:45 AM

High winds threaten explosive fire growth

Weather officials have issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning for western Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County beginning on Tuesday at 4 a.m. into Wednesday at noon.

PHOTO: An ABC News graphic shows the fire forecast in Southern California on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (ABC News)

Winds are forecast to be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth.

A new Santa Ana wind event is forecast Monday through Wednesday with the strongest winds Tuesday into Wednesday.

On Monday morning and the rest of the day, winds will begin to pick up in the mountains and higher elevations, gusting 20 to 30 mph, locally as high as 50 mph.



By Tuesday morning at 4 a.m., when the "PDS" conditions begin, gusts in the mountains are expected to near 70 mph possibly and humidity could be as low as 8% for some of the area.



-ABC News' Max Golembo





Jan 13, 6:04 AM

68 arrested, many for burglary, in fire evacuation zones, police say

At least 68 people have been arrested in fire evacuation zones, according to law enforcement officials, as police work to secure devastated parts of Los Angeles and firefighters continue to battle wildfires.

PHOTO: Members of the Los Angeles Police Department watch over homes burned by the Palisades Fire on Jan. 12, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it recorded 29 arrests -- 25 in the Eaton Fire area north of Pasadena and four in the Palisades Fire area in western Los Angeles.



The Santa Monica Police Department reported 39 arrests in evacuated areas in its jurisdiction on Saturday night, including 10 for burglary and six for possession of burglary tools. None of those arrested lived in the area, the department said.



-ABC News' Marilyn Heck

