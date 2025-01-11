California fires live updates: 18 arrests so far in Eaton, Palisades fires

Nearly a dozen people are believed to be dead -- with the Los Angeles County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise -- as devastating fires spread across Southern California amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the LA area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 20,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and is 8% contained. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 13,000 acres and 0% contained. More than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders.

David Muir anchors a special edition of "20/20" with continuing coverage of the deadly California fires. “American Catastrophe: LA Burning - A Special Edition of 20/20” starts tonight at 9/8c on ABC.





Latest Developments





Jan 10, 7:06 PM

11 fire-related deaths reported to medical examiner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Friday it is investigating 11 fire-related deaths reported to the department.



Five cases are from the Palisades Fire and six from the Eaton Fire, the department said.



So far, three of the cases have been confirmed to be human remains, the medical examiner said.

PHOTO: In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 10, 6:14 PM

Palisades Fire now over 21,000 acres

The Palisades Fire has grown to 21,317 acres and is 8% contained, fire officials said Friday afternoon.

PHOTO: The remains of homes are seen following the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2025. (David Ryder/Reuters)





Jan 10, 5:09 PM

Newsom calls for independent investigation into water supply

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for an independent investigation into the "loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir," he said on X on Friday.



"We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires," he said.

PHOTO: A firefighter pulls a hose while battling the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades had been closed for repairs at the time the destructive fire started.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newsom called the reported lack of Santa Ynez Reservoir water supplies and the loss of water pressure to some fire hydrants during the fires "deeply troubling" in a letter to the heads of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and LA County Public Works.

"While water supplies from local fire hydrants are not designed to extinguish wildfires over large areas, losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors," he stated in the letter, shared on X.

NEW: I am calling for an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir.



We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to… pic.twitter.com/R0vq0wwZph — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2025









Jan 10, 5:05 PM

More than 100,000 residents under evacuation orders

Approximately 100,053 residents remain under evacuation orders in the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth and Lidia fires, according to Los Angeles County Assistant Sheriff Myron Johnson.



Another 166,800 residents are under evacuation warnings, he said.

PHOTO: People arrive at an evacuation center in the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif., as they flee wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Jan. 10, 2025. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 10, 4:20 PM

18 arrests so far in Eaton, Palisades fires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they have made 18 arrests so far regarding criminal activity in connection with the Eaton and Palisades fires.



Charges include looting, burglary, identity theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of narcotics, Assistant Sheriff Myron Johnson said during a briefing Friday.



One suspect was on active parole and was also charged with possession of a concealed firearm, Johnson said.



A curfew enacted in the Palisades and the Eaton fire areas will remain in effect until further notice and "is being taken to enhance public safety, protect property and prevent looting in areas where residents have been evacuated," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 10, 4:39 PM

Over 7,000 structures damaged, destroyed by Eaton Fire

Over 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Eaton Fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.



Officials will be holding a virtual meeting on Friday at 4 p.m. PT for all residents to ask city officials questions.



The Eaton Fire is now at nearly 14,000 acres with 3% containment.

PHOTO: Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)





Jan 10, 2:47 PM

Biden says death toll likely to increase

President Joe Biden said he expects the death toll from the fires to increase.



"It will increase, whether significantly or not, we don't know yet. There's still a lot of people around, accounting for," Biden said.

PHOTO: A partly melted car sits near burned-out homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2025. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The president said the White House is coordinating with the incoming Trump administration on the federal response.

"Everything they know, every single thing we're doing about the report, the response. My hope is that they'll have -- at least acknowledge we have some significant experience in this, we've done really well on it. I’m praying that they continue the focus," he said.

PHOTO: In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated its critical needs assistance, which provides a one-time payment of $750 to survivors so they can quickly purchase critical items like water, formula, gas and prescription drugs.



"This is not going to be over, even when all the fires are out," Biden warned.

PHOTO: In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, homes burned from the Palisade fire smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

"We're going to need the United States Congress to follow up with appropriations to help provide for significant help," Biden said.



The president and Vice President Kamala Harris praised the work of first responders and Harris noted the moments of optimism amid the devastation.



"People looking out for each other, regardless of where they come from or who they voted for, they're looking out for each other and showing the best of the American spirit in a moment of crisis," Harris said.



-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart, Kelsey Walsh and Molly Nagle

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 10, 12:00 PM

Possible arson suspect identified by residents near Kenneth Fire

A man was detained by residents near the Kenneth Fire under suspicion of arson, but due to lack of probable cause he was not arrested or charged, Los Angeles police said Friday.



However, he was arrested on a felony probation violation, Los Angeles police said.





Jan 10, 11:58 AM

Curfew in place for all evacuated areas, violators will be arrested

A 12-hour curfew is in effect for all evacuated areas to protect the structures and prevent looting, Los Angeles officials said at a press conference Friday. Any violators of the curfew will be arrested.



"People may talk about no bail, but I assure you, if someone is caught you will not be cited and released -- you will be booked and go to jail," Los Angeles County Sherrif Robert Luna said at a press conference Friday.



Law enforcement will be strictly enforcing the curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions allowed for disaster workers and credentialed media.

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 10, 11:43 AM

If you fly a drone, you’ll be prosecuted: DA

A super scooper plane fighting the Palisades Fire struck a drone on Thursday, leaving it out of commission until at least Monday as it gets repaired, officials said.

PHOTO: A helicopter flies over the Kenneth Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in the West Hills section of Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer/AP)

This was one of only two super scoopers available, officials said.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman warned that anyone flying a drone will be prosecuted.

"If you're thinking that it's fine to send a drone up in the area for your own amusement, or you want to get information that nobody else can get, and you do it in one of these areas that for which drones are not permitted … you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the full extent of the law," he said.

PHOTO: Overview of beachfront homes after fire swept along La Costa Beach, in Malibu, Calif., in a satellite image provided by MaxarTechnologies. (@MaxarTechnologies)

Click here to read the rest of the blog.