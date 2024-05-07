California Gov. Newsom speaks at ceremony for fallen CHP officers
California Gov. Newsom spoke at a ceremony in West Sacramento for fallen CHP officers on May 7.
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Stormy Daniels testified that she initially authorized her agent Gina Rodriguez to shop around her story in 2016.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal
Ahead of her meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her list of demands for the speaker amid her push to oust him from the House's top job. Greene's four requests -- which she said were "simple and easy for Mike Johnson to follow" in a post on X -- include a return to the "Hastert Rule," which means no legislation is brought to a vote without the support of the majority of the majority party; no more funding for Ukraine; defund the special counsel's probe into former President Donald Trump; and avoid a government shutdown before the election by passing a continuing resolution to automatically enact a 1% spending cut. "These are not unreasonable requests," Greene said of her demands as she headed in to her Tuesday meeting with Johnson.
The Russian president’s gesture was so jarring that it reportedly made ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi throw up.
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
"It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.
House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.
"Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q
Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfRussians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineApple Revamps iPads With AI-Focused Pro Model, Bigger Air“Twenty-five years ago today,
The three tourists, from Australia and US, were trying to stop the assailants from taking their truck.
OTTAWA — India's Foreign Affairs Minister accused Canada of welcoming criminals from his country in response to the RCMP's recent arrests in a homicide that has roiled tensions between the two countries. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also called Ottawa the No. 1 driver of what he described as a violent movement of Sikhs trying to carve their own country out of India. "It's not so much a problem in the U.S.; our biggest problem right now is in Canada," Jaishankar said Saturday during remarks at a forum
In January, the Federal Court found that the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the protests of the self-styled freedom convoy in 2022 was not properly justified — a decision the federal government is now appealing.At the time, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre celebrated that ruling."Today, in a landmark victory for the freedoms of Canadians, the Federal Court ruled that Trudeau broke the highest law in the land," he said in a prepared statement, apparently referri