California high school featured in popular films damaged in Palisades Fire: reports

A California high school known as a popular Hollywood film location was reportedly damaged by the Palisades Fire on Tuesday.

According to Fox 11, ABC7, and CBS News, the flames reached the Palisades Charter High School football field and several campus structures, including the classrooms. The live news broadcasts show the blaze and heavy smoke on the property.

Firefighters are seen on the ground trying to extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading. On Wednesday, officials posted a closure notice on the school's website.

The notice states "students and families are advised to avoid the area and adhere to all evacuation orders. " The school also noted that it will update the community about the start of the spring semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives of the school for more information.

Palisades Charter High School has been used as a set for MTV's beloved drama "Teen Wolf," the movie "Freaky Friday" starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and 1976's horror-hit "Carrie," among other movies and shows.

Pacific Palisades is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Palisades updates: Thousands flee, homes burn as wind-driven fires rage in California

Residents scramble for safety

A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.

More than 30,000 people fled their homes as multiple wildfires driven by powerful Santa Ana winds blasted across parts of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, setting homes and hillsides ablaze as roadways clogged with residents scrambling to safety.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as firefighters struggled to contain the fires. The Palisades Fire, which destroyed buildings and had burned nearly 3,000 acres by early Wednesday, was burning between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in LA," Newsom said in a statement. "Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Palisades Charter High School closed amid wildfire, reports of damage