California high-speed pursuit ends in highway crash

Reuters

Registrations of Tesla vehicles in California dropped 10% in the last quarter of 2023, the first fall in more than three years in the state, which is one of the most important markets for the electric carmaker and considered a national trend setter. A total of 47,592 Tesla vehicles were registered in California in the fourth quarter, compared with 52,782 a year earlier, according to data from California New Car Dealers Association. The last time Tesla posted a year-on-year registration fall in California was the third quarter of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.