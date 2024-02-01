California high-speed pursuit ends in highway crash
A male suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through Van Nuys, California on January 31 and crashing into a concrete divider on the I-405.
Hybrids are going to show up in GM's US lineup as EV demand slows.
As a big winter storm rolled across the United States in mid-January, many news outlets reported on drivers of electric vehicles dealing with dramatically reduced range and multi-hour waits at public charging stations. It’s true that driving an EV in freezing weather poses extra challenges compared to a gasoline-powered vehicle. But it’s also possible to employ techniques that can make EV winter driving less challenging. The car experts at Edmunds report on what you can do. WHY EVS SUFFER IN WIN
Three people died and two others were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Bécancour, Que., near Trois-Rivières, Monday.Provincial police received a call around 2:15 p.m. about a collision involving a car, a minivan, two 10-wheelers and a semi-trailer. The heavy trucks, which were carrying grains and rocks, caught fire after impact.Firefighters were called to put out the fires before two truck drivers and the driver of the car were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers
The custom muscle car is based on the actress’s 1965 ‘Stang, Britney.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed after suffering an in-flight emergency off the coast of South Korea Wednesday in the third crash of one of the US military’s Korea-based warplanes in less than a year.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska. Electric vehicles typically weigh 20% to 50% more than gas-powered vehicles thanks to batteries that can weigh almost as much as a small gas-powered car. And they have
TORONTO — Toyota Canada Inc. reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip Crowe, media spokesperson for Toyota Canada, said in an email on Tuesday that the recall isn't new and is instead a repeat of an existing recall for Takata airbags at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel. The warning affects the 2003 and 2004 Corolla and Corolla Matrix models as well as 2004 a
RM Sotheby’s is offering a 2021 example of a model that can rocket from zero to 249 mph and back to zero in 28.81 seconds.
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines is willing to wait until 2026 or 2027 if necessary to take delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft, a senior executive said on Tuesday after safety concerns were likely to delay production. Southwest, the largest customer of the MAX 7, has already switched dozens of MAX 7 orders due for delivery in 2024 to the larger MAX 8 to avoid delays. Vice President Treasurer Dean Jenkins said the airline would continue with this policy until the Boeing plane is ready.
One of the most "well covered royal cars" used by Queen Elizabeth II has gone on sale. The Loire blue Range Rover, complete with ivory leather interior, is looking for a new owner, having been a part of the royal household's fleet in 2016 and 2017. The car has been photographed numerous times during royal events, including during a state visit by former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in April 2016.
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
Registrations of Tesla vehicles in California dropped 10% in the last quarter of 2023, the first fall in more than three years in the state, which is one of the most important markets for the electric carmaker and considered a national trend setter. A total of 47,592 Tesla vehicles were registered in California in the fourth quarter, compared with 52,782 a year earlier, according to data from California New Car Dealers Association. The last time Tesla posted a year-on-year registration fall in California was the third quarter of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Offered by Gooding & Co., it has its matching-numbers engine, body, and chassis, and what’s believed to be the original paint and interior.
The European Space Agency said the Luton-based carrier will reduce fuel usage and flight times through its involvement in the Iris programme.
Hitting a curb caused the motorist to lose control of the bike, go over the curb, and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to investigators.
Bobby Hughes wanted the added protection he believed an auto warranty would provide his family. So after buying a used Dodge SUV, Hughes purchased a third-party warranty thinking it would cover most major repairs. Months after purchasing the Dodge, the transmission went bad. The Hughes said they couldn’t believe it when their mechanic told them they would be responsible for more than $1,300 to replace it. Chrissy Hughes said it wiped out the family’s savings account.
BYD, the world's largest electric car maker, said it expects its earnings for 2023 to jump by as much as 86.5 per cent, buoyed by record deliveries. Its profitability, however, remains far behind rival Tesla because of the American giant's bigger profit margins. The Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges on Monday evening that its net profit for last year would come in at between 29 billion yuan (US$4.1 billion) and 31 billion yuan, a jump of 74.5 p
AC Future hopes to put its futuristic concept into production next year.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
Toyota is encouraging owners of older models of Corolla and RAV4 vehicles to stop driving them because of a problem with air bags. The automaker issued a warning over the chance of Takata air bag inflators blowing up and throwing shrapnel. It focuses on some 2003 and 2004 model year Corolla and Corolla Matrix, alongside…