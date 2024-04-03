California Homeowner Wakes Up to Huge Bear on His Deck

An inquisitive bear freshly out of hibernation was seen sniffing around a property in California recently, with the homeowner saying the animal was “after his dog’s food”.

Mike Malone told Storyful that he had just gone to bed on March 27, when the bear came onto the back patio of his house in Forest Ranch. He said that his dog’s barking signaled the presence of a bear, but was not enough to frighten it.

Maloney recorded the nocturnal visit, which shows the bear running away after he pounded on the window to make his presence known. Credit: Mike Maloney via Storyful