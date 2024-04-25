California launches online tool to help fuel small businesses
The state launched the California Small Business Loan Match on Wednesday. The free tool connects small business owners with trusted lenders.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee. In the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Emilio Garcia said that after a night out in 2022 in Ibiza, Spain, he was in an SUV with the hip-hop star when she began having sex with another woman right next to him. He was unable to get out of the moving car, and would have been in the middl
MIAMI (AP) — The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was
Blair Mantin of Sands & Associates discusses the common types of CRA debt and how to deal with them if you find yourself owing the government money.
My wife and I are both 56. We have around $1.2 million saved – approximately $450,000 in company 401(k)s, $650,000 in a managed account, and approximately $70,000 in personal stocks. We also have approximately $22,000 in savings. Our home is worth $700,000 or more and we owe $197,000 with a 3.875% interest rate. Our advisor […] The post Ask an Advisor: We’re 56 With $1.2 Million in Investments and Savings. Can We Afford to Withdraw $60k-$80k Per Year in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads b
A new survey shows more Canadians are deciding against buying electric vehicles. Experts point to several factors, including cost and a lack of charging stations. As Angela Jung reports, while EV sales have tripled in B.C., those in the industry aren't fully sold on targets to phase out gas-powered vehicles.
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union launched an investigation into China’s procurement of medical devices, the latest in a spate of actions that are raising tension ahead of President Xi Jinping’s first visit to the bloc in five years.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlo
How much money will you need to fund your retirement? Do you know the exact number, or even a ballpark amount? This was a question posed in a post on Tony Robbins' blog. According to the 2021...
Americans can collect Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but some argue that just because you can start benefits doesn't mean you should. Check Out: How Much Monthly Income Could...
Ford Motor Co.'s first-quarter net income fell 24% from a year ago as the company's combustion engine vehicle unit saw revenue and sales decline. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 49 cents per share, enough to beat analyst estimates of 43 cents, according to FactSet. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters Wednesday that Ford will recover sales volume and selection later in the year, positioning the company for strong earnings.
The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to side with Starbucks Tuesday in a case that could make it harder for the federal government to seek injunctions when it suspects a company of interfering in unionization campaigns. Justices noted during oral arguments that Congress requires the National Labor Relations Board to seek such injunctions in federal court and said that gives the courts the duty to consider several factors, including whether the board would ultimately be successful in its administrativ
Emilio Garcia, who allegedly worked for the Hot Girl Summer star between 2018 and 2023, filed a lawsuit against her in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. In the complaint, Garcia accused Megan of hostile work environment harassment and alleged that he was trapped in a car with the Savage rapper while she engaged in sexual acts with an unidentified woman in Ibiza in June 2022. Responding to the allegations, Megan's lawyer Alex Spiro described them as an attempt to "embarrass" his client publicly.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports maintained a multimonth high in the four weeks to April 21 as the country’s refineries struggled to recover from flooding and Ukrainian drone attacks.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci
NEW YORK (AP) — For millions of American workers, the federal government took two actions this week that could bestow potentially far-reaching benefits. In one move, the Federal Trade Commission voted to ban noncompete agreements, which bar millions of workers from leaving their employers to join a competitor or start a rival business for a specific period of time. The FTC's move, which is already being challenged in court, would mean that such employees could apply for jobs they weren’t previou
(Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business lobby, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to strike down a federal agency's near-total ban on employers requiring workers to sign agreements not to join rivals or launch competing businesses. The Chamber's lawsuit in federal court in Tyler, Texas, alleges that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission lacks the power to adopt sweeping rules such as the ban on so-called noncompete agreements released on Tuesday, which is set to take effect in August. The FTC is empowered by federal law to enforce existing antitrust laws passed by Congress, but not to enact rules determining what other type of conduct by businesses is anticompetitive, the Chamber said in the lawsuit.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s private oil refiners could seek to buy more cargoes whose origin has been obscured as they prepare for fresh US sanctions on Iranian exports, ensuring crude continues to flow to the world’s top importer.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is steeling itself for the possibility of a strike by some 3,300 workers next month, as the clock ticks down toward a negotiation deadline. “The way I see it, the positions have not changed a lot,” chief executive Keith Creel told analysts on a conference call Wednesday. “Obviously hope for the best, but you have to make sure you plan for the worst as well.” The potential work stoppage helps account for what Creel called a "responsibly conservative" forecast tha