California National Guard Deployed as Line Fire Grows

Fire crews continued efforts to contain the fast-moving Line fire in Southern California on Monday, September 9, as the California National Guard was deployed to assist the state’s ongoing response.

This footage, captured by Kyle White on Sunday, shows the Line Fire burning near Mountain Home Village in San Bernardino County.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), multiple evacuation orders were in place as the Line fire reached 25, 813 acres.

The Line fire was five percent contained by Monday evening, with more than 38,000 structures threatened by the blaze.

Stronger winds predicted on Tuesday could help fire spread and contribute to longer range spotting, officials said. Credit: Kyle White via Storyful

Video Transcript

That's, those flames are 100 ft high, but the flames are 100 and 50 ft tall, at least.

No.

Yeah.

Yeah.