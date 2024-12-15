California Park Christmas

Latest Stories
MAGA Attacks Jill Biden’s ‘Happy Holidays’ Greeting After Child Yells ‘Christmas’
First Lady Jill Biden is going viral after a group of children wished her a “Happy Christmas” after she told them “Happy Holidays” during a White House toy drive on Friday. In a circulating around around social media, Biden can be seen waving and greeting children at the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event while standing next to Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV. “Hi, Happy Holidays,” Biden said in the video. “Happy Christmas,” a child can be heard shouting back in the background. “Happy Christm
- CNN
Jamie Foxx recovering after physical altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
- The Canadian Press
Filipino woman on Indonesia death row recalls a stunning last minute reprieve and 'miracle' transfer
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
- The Canadian Press
'You have to hope': Postal workers on picket line react as Ottawa moves to end strike
TORONTO — Dozens of Canada Post workers gathered outside a delivery centre in east Toronto reacted with a mixture of frustration, disappointment and hope on Friday morning as Ottawa announced it was moving to end their nearly month-long work stoppage.
- People
Calif. Couple Fatally Shot While Vacationing in Mexico, Leaving Behind 3 Children
The couple were attacked by gunmen while traveling in Angamacutiro in the state of Michoacán on Dec. 11, according to reports
- BuzzFeed
People Are Revealing The Cringiest And Wildest Moments They've Ever Witnessed At Office Holiday Parties, And These Coworkers Belong On The NAUGHTY List
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
- CBC
Alleged carjacker refused to stop at B.C.-U.S. border, leading to interstate highway chase: police
Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre
- Associated Press
Texas man gets 100 years in prison for shootings that killed 1, wounded others in Nevada, Arizona
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
- People
Kate Hudson Shares the Relatable Way She Decorates Her Christmas Tree ‘by Myself’ After Her Kids Decided They Were 'Over It'
The actress said decorating the tree turned into a solo mission
- The Canadian Press
US jury finds Vegas police fabricated evidence in 2001 killing, awards $34M to exonerated woman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Nevada has awarded more than $34 million to a woman who was arrested at age 18, wrongly convicted twice, and served nearly 16 years in a Nevada state prison for a 2001 killing she did not commit.
- CNN
Victims ‘shocked’ after Biden grants clemency to ‘kids-for-cash’ judge and $54 million embezzler
Victims of major public corruption cases in Pennsylvania and Illinois are angry that President Joe Biden granted clemency this week to the two convicted officials.
- CBC
The Canada Post strike and Ottawa's proposed 'time out': What's happened so far
As the nationwide postal strike hit the four-week mark Friday, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon announced he's sending the labour dispute between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.Here's a brief recap of how things got to this point.What led to the strike?CUPW said the strike was necessary after Canada Post "refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day."As the strike began, Canada Post w
- People
Puppy Rescued from Nearly Drowning in a Storm Drain Needs Forever Home Before the Holidays
Poinsettia — a puppy who weighed less than 4 lbs — was found “soaked and shivering” in Austin, Texas
- Elle
How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Fêted Her 35th Birthday: It Was ‘Just Them Two’
Friday night was super star Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday and she celebrated one-on-one with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
- CNN
US serviceman sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping and raping Japanese schoolgirl, officials say
A US serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and raping an underage girl last year, an official from Naha District Court on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa told CNN Friday.
- HuffPost
Rep. Nancy Mace Says She Was 'Physically Accosted.’ Witnesses Say It Was Just A Handshake.
"One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine," the South Carolina Republican had written.
- CBC
Edmonton chiropractor facing 8 new sexual assault charges after complainants come forward
Edmonton police say eight more complainants have come forward since they announced a sexual assault charge against chiropractor Bradley Basaraba last month.Basaraba, 60, is now facing eight new sexual assault charges, city police said Thursday.In April of this year, a woman reported to police that Basaraba had inappropriately touched her while he provided a hip adjustment at his chiropractic clinic YEG Chiro and Neuro on Jasper Avenue.Following an investigation by Edmonton police, Basaraba was c
- PA Media: UK News
Man jailed for life for murder of toddler whose body he wheeled round in buggy
Scott Jeff was handed a life sentence for the murder of Isabella Wheildon, two, and must serve at least 26 years.
- The Canadian Press
A man has pleaded guilty to the death of a 5-year-old girl living in their Kansas homeless camp
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who lived in a makeshift camp with a homeless 5-year-old Kansas girl and her father pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and rape in connection with the child’s death.
- USA TODAY
California couple shot and killed in Mexico while visiting family, officials say
The couple, identified only as Rafael C. and María Gloria A., were found inside a car riddled with bullet holes in the Michoacán town of Angamacutiro.