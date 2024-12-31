New California parking law takes effect Jan. 1, 2025
A new state law that takes effect Jan. 1 is aimed at helping keep pedestrians safe but will impact where drivers choose to park.
The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers, Toronto police say.No one was reported injured in the robberies, which occurred minutes apart, according to police.In the first robbery, five people with hammers robbed a jewelry store in Fairview Mall, police said. Officers were called to the store at about 8:43 p.m. Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Monday night that the store is Chow Tai Fook
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice
The Azerbaijani president claimed Russia tried to "cover up" its role in the tragedy.
Body camera footage documenting the fatal beating of Robert Brooks at the hands of New York state correctional officers has triggered an outpouring of rage and condemnations – and analysis from experts who said the video shows a misuse of force by officers.
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
A Beverly Hills doctor was charged Monday with drugging and raping a woman who worked for him — and police say there could be other victims.
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
CNN commentator Scott Jennings said President Biden is leaving office in “disgrace.” Jennings joined host Dana Bash and contributor Karen Finney on Sunday for CNN’s “State of the Union” panel to discuss Biden’s time in office as it draws to a close. Finney argued that while there were concerns about Biden’s health and fitness for…
The Trump transition team has ordered its nominees for administration jobs to stop posting on social media without first obtaining approval from incoming White House counsel, according to a leaked memo. The president-elect’s incoming chief of staff and former campaign co-chair Susie Wiles circulated a memo, dated Dec. 29 and obtained by the obtained by the New York Post, reminding all candidates that they do not speak for President-elect Donald Trump.
Four others were reportedly hospitalized, including a baby
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
Homes have been evacuated and roads closed following the collapse of a building on Bridge Street.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge confirmed charges against five people in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, and ordered preventive prison for two of them for having supplied him with drugs.