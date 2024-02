CBC

The future of the NDP's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals could hinge on competing proposals for pharmacare legislation the parties exchanged over the weekend, NDP health critic Don Davies said Tuesday. Davies said that one of the last issues still outstanding in the bipartisan negotiations on pharmacare has to do with who pays for the medication — private and public insurers or the federal government as the sole price negotiator and buyer. The New Democrats are pressing for a single-