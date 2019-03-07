California Racetrack Suspends Races Indefinitely After 21 Horses' Deaths

Racing has been canceled indefinitely at California’s Santa Anita racetrack after 21 horses had to be put down for injuries they mysteriously sustained during training and races over the last two months.

The decision, announced by the Los Angeles-area park on Tuesday, postpones two major races previously scheduled for this weekend, as well as training activities. It came the same day that a 4-year-old filly had to be euthanized for injuries to her leg.

“It’s undetermined when racing will return here,” Mike Willman, a spokesman with the park, told HuffPost on Wednesday.

The racetrack’s owner, The Stronach Group, said it has ordered additional testing of the one-mile main track. This follows extensive ground radar testing performed late last month by track soil expert Mick Peterson of the University of Kentucky’s equine programs, who deemed it “one hundred percent ready,” according to a press release at the time.

The Santa Anita racetrack has suspended races indefinitely after 21 horses suffered fatal injuries while either racing or training. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

“The ground-penetrating radar verified all of the materials, silt, clay and sand, as well as moisture content, are consistent everywhere on this track,” Peterson said in a release on Feb. 27. “This testing ensures all components, the five-inch cushion, pad and base, are consistent and in good order.”

Asked why it took this long for races to be suspended, Willman noted the park’s previous two-day suspension for Peterson’s review. He added that it had three hall of famers work their top Kentucky Derby prospects on the track during that suspension without issue.

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with the track,” he said before adding that the two additional deaths since that inspection suggested otherwise.

“At that point, the numbers, it’s unacceptable, completely, totally unacceptable,” he said of the mounting injuries, which have all been fractures, some to the hind ankles, which are unusual. There are no other major similarities in terms of the horses’ age or gender, he said.

To provide extra help, the track said it is bringing back its former superintendent Dennis Moore, who had worked full time from 2014 to the end of 2018. Moore will work as a consultant, Willman said.

“We expect that by Friday he’ll begin to get his head around what issues we may have here and then we’ll begin a course of action,” Willman said.

