California Red Cross asks for more volunteers as Hurricane Milton hits
More than 40 American Red Cross volunteers from Sacramento and nearby counties are already on the ground ready to help. But more assistance is needed.
More than 40 American Red Cross volunteers from Sacramento and nearby counties are already on the ground ready to help. But more assistance is needed.
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Milton
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
After a historically mild winter last year, here's what we can potentially expect for this upcoming winter season in Canada
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
People in Yauri town say they can now go to their farms or out on to the river to fish without fear.
Joe Cornelius Sr. was a beloved figure in Minden, La. His own daughter, Keisha Miles, and her children knew a different man behind closed doors
Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege
A woman arrested as a result of a Toronto police fraud investigation has a lengthy history of fraud charges in Canada and the United States, CBC Toronto has learned.Toronto police said in a news release last month that the force had arrested Jodi-Ann Bonnick, a 33-year-old from Kleinburg, Ont., and charged her with more than two dozen criminal offences, including making false statements to procure money, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.Toronto police had previously
Tom Phillips was seen with his children on Monday, Oct. 7, according to the New Zealand Police
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
A baby girl identified only as Ja'nae was brain dead when she arrived at a Texas hospital on Sept. 29, authorities said
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a married couple during a drug raid that revealed systemic corruption in the department’s narcotics unit and prompted criticism of the law enforcement agency and its tactics.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
Rolando Viray Yanga, a 60-year-old Filipino American custodian, was killed outside his home on Sept. 29 after an apparent dispute that began at a Daly City, California, gym where he worked part-time. What happened: The altercation occurred after an argument over gym etiquette at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, where Yanga confronted 21-year-old Maarji Afridi, a gym member, about vandalism in the gym’s bathroom. As captured on surveillance camera, Afridi later followed Yanga home and shot him “execution style,” firing eight shots.