California Red Flag Warning | North winds gust up to 45 mph, raising the fire threat

CBC

Every year, the City of Ottawa puts up wooden snow fences to protect drivers from snowdrifts. They're essential for wintertime rural road safety. No one wants a sudden gust coating their windshield with snow, and snow fences divert and minimize the wind. But they also cost the city $8.14 per metre, plus maintenance costs, which adds up to millions of taxpayer dollars over the years.Andrea Sissons and Pam Chiles had a more natural solution in mind, one that city council has now approved: installi