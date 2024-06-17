California Red Flag Warning | North winds gust up to 45 mph, raising the fire threat
Heather Waldman breaks down the grass fire threat on Monday, June 17, during the 4 p.m. newscast.
"Stock prices love strong earnings and lower interest rates," Main Street Research CIO James Demmert said.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Caltech students a conversation with a Japanese gardener changed his outlook on life.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
Two separate tropical systems are forecast to strengthen this week in what's expected to be a doozy of an Atlantic hurricane season.
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
Nearly 60 million people across the country were under heat advisories as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
What we know so far
The threat of severe weather is returning to northwestern Ontario, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of these severe weather conditions.
Every year, the City of Ottawa puts up wooden snow fences to protect drivers from snowdrifts. They're essential for wintertime rural road safety. No one wants a sudden gust coating their windshield with snow, and snow fences divert and minimize the wind. But they also cost the city $8.14 per metre, plus maintenance costs, which adds up to millions of taxpayer dollars over the years.Andrea Sissons and Pam Chiles had a more natural solution in mind, one that city council has now approved: installi
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Takasago Thermal Engineering Co. Ltd. (TTE), Hokkaido Electric Power Co. (HEPCO), and Air Water Hokkaido Inc. (AWH) announced the signing of a joint development agreement to supply […]
Fish bred at Movanagher cannot be used to stock other waters to prevent the spread of the species.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather. Millions of Americans are facing exceptionally high temperatures going into summer 2024.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says it's now able to publicly identify links between episodes of extreme heat and climate change within days of a weather event.The federal department says that its scientists now have the ability to estimate the degree to which human-induced climate change played a role in a heat wave or extreme heat event within a week of it happening.Friederike Otto, an internationally renowned climate researcher and one of the global leaders in weather attribution scien
The United States is bracing for chaotic weather this week, with the South set to experience another heat wave following a short respite from searing temperatures earlier this month. The National Weather Service expects some areas to reach temperatures so high they'll hit new daily records.
Raw sewage, swarms of flies and mosquitoes, garbage piled high in the streets. As the heat of summer gathers, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are contending with a crisis in sanitation - as well as hunger and the frequent need to move from one place to another in the search for safety from air strikes and fighting.