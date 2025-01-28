California responds to claim from President Trump about water supply

Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday it had yet to receive any signals from the United States about arranging a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, but remained ready to organise such an encounter. "So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to talk about the Ukraine war and energy prices, issues that the U.S. president has highlighted in the first days of his new administration.