California Secretary of State will not remove Trump from 2024 primary election ballots

The Daily Beast

Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA petition to block Donald Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot was summarily dismissed “without consideration” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission—but that won’t stop the local brewery owner who filed it from trying to take it all the way to the top, he said Thursday. The petition filed by Kirk Bangstad, described as the “firebrand” owner of the Minocqua Brewing Co. by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was rejected out of hand by the commission because it cannot addre