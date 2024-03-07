Will California see spring showers this year? Here’s the season forecast so far

Spring is getting ready to settle into California, but don’t put away your umbrellas yet.

The end of winter doesn’t mean we’re done with wet weather, according to early spring forecasts by the Farmers’ Almanac. The almanac has been publishing long-range weather predictions and gardening information since 1818.

The spring equinox, which marks the official start of spring, is on Tuesday, March 19.

Also called the March equinox, the spring equinox occurs when the northern and southern hemispheres neither tilt toward or away from the sun, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a weather and gardening guide that’s been publishing since 1782, said on its website.

This allows both hemispheres to get about equal amounts of sunlight.

What’s the spring weather forecast for California?

It’ll be a warm spring for California, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts.

However, there may also be scattered showers throughout the Golden State.

“Overall, we see a cool and stormy season for most places of the United States,” the almanac said. “The exceptions will be in the southeast and south central states, where temperatures will be a bit warmer, but even areas in the Southwest will see a slow warm-up.”

The almanac added that the Pacific Northwest could see cloudy and cool weather at the beginning of the spring season.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a 60-day extended weather forecast for the Pacific Southwest, which includes states such as California and Arizona.

For the most part, March and April will see warm or cool sunny days with a rainy period from March 15 to 22 and isolated showers throughout April.

What are meteorologists predicting for spring 2024?

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has seasonal outlooks to forecast temperature and precipitation for March, April and May, encompassing the entire spring season.

As of Feb. 15, the center’s forecast for northern and central California indicates that temperatures may lean above normal.

Southern California has equal chances of temperatures being above or below normal.

All regions of the state have an equal chance of getting above or below normal precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center said.

