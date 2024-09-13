California sees increase in gas prices, despite lower national average

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in California is 4.76 as of Thursday. That's up 10 cents from last week. But the national average is $3.24 for a gallon of gas.

  • Beijing urges Chinese EV makers to avoid investments in countries like India and Turkey

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) makers' drive to go global hit a snag after Beijing urged them to avoid investing in countries like India and Turkey. The Ministry of Commerce convened executives from more than a dozen electric car makers in July, under so-called "window guidance", to discuss the risks of building plants abroad, according to Bloomberg. Two industry officials with knowledge of the situation confirmed the meeting took place and said the ministry told carmakers to better protect their

  • Russia stands to lose $6.5 billion a year if Ukraine doesn't renew a gas pipeline deal at the end of the year, report says

    Ukraine also stands to lose around $800 million a year if it doesn't renew a gas pipeline deal with Russia, Bloomberg reported.

  • China warns carmakers of risks in building plants overseas, sources say

    China's commerce ministry has warned the country's carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas at a recent meeting, said two people briefed about the matter, as they seek global expansion to counter slowing growth in their home market. At a meeting held in early July, the ministry told local carmakers not to invest in India, citing a directive from the central government, "strongly advised" against investing in Russia and Turkey, and used a more gentle tone to highlight risks in building factories in Europe and Thailand, one of the people said. It also encouraged carmakers to use overseas factories for final vehicle assembly with knock-down components exported from China to mitigate potential risks stemming from geopolitical issues, said the person.

  • Why Oil Stocks May Bounce Back. Exxon Could Jump More than 20%.

    Falling oil prices have pushed energy stocks down 5% in the past five days. The outlook for oil, and the stocks, may be considerably brighter.

  • Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain

    Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is "not in the grocery business," even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.

  • 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever

    Are you looking for an entry point to mining stocks without the risk? Consider this streaming stock that offers it all. The post 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Berkshire’s Jain Sells $139 Million in Company Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold $139 million of Berkshire stock on Monday, reducing his ownership in the company by more than 50%, a sale that could be viewed negatively by investors. Jain, a Berkshire vice chairman and head of the company’s large insurance operations, sold 200 Berkshire Class A shares at an average price of $695,418 on Monday, according to a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday. Jain sold the Berkshire stock near the recent peak of around $725,000 per class A share.

  • Putin says Russia should consider restricting uranium, titanium and nickel exports

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions. Putin's remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher. In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.

  • U.S. regulator fines TD Bank US$28M for faulty consumer reports

    TORONTO — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.

  • This REIT With a 15% Yield May Have a Dividend Problem. Here’s Why.

    Commercial real estate loans hurt regional banks last year. Shares of a similar REIT, Blackstone Mortgage Trust are down 13% since December. Back then, Blackstone vigorously disputed skeptics like shortseller Carson Block, who warned that Blackstone’s troubled borrowers would force the REIT to cut its dividend payout in 2024’s second half.

  • Oil extends recovery to cap volatile week

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, extending a rally sparked by output disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where Hurricane Francine forced producers to evacuate platforms before it hit the coast of Louisiana. Brent crude futures rose by 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.31 per barrel by 0322 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.36 a barrel.

  • Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Hit Back at Former Chef Who Sued in Connection with Their Sandwich Shop

    Penny Davidi sued the 'Vanderpump Rules' stars for allegedly not upholding the terms of their written partnership. Now Madix and Maloney are calling for a trial by jury

  • EU rejects minimum price offers from Chinese EV exporters

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Thursday it had received offers from electric vehicle makers in China for minimum import prices into the European Union as a way of avoiding tariffs, but had rejected all of them. The Commission, which is conducting an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-built EVs, said several EV exporters had submitted price undertakings - a commitment by an exporter to respect minimum import prices in order to offset subsidies.

  • Who’s taking over 5 Miami-area hospitals in huge bankruptcy case? Changes are underway

    An interim manager will be in charge.

  • Montgomery businesses under massive strain from multiple rounds of water main repairs

    Construction machines are humming on 16th Avenue N.W. in Montgomery, but the local business community says the quiet inside their shops and restaurants is taking a toll. Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between 41st and 46th streets is being detoured onto Bowness Road, as crews continue work on the Bearspaw south feeder main.Sales at the medical supply store Calmedi have been slashed in half by the road work, said manager Mina Maherali."We cater to a lot of seniors.… Even to get to us ordinar

  • China's firms seek to avoid pitfalls in search of key EV metal in Latin America: analysts

    Chinese firms, which needs the raw material to make batteries for the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market, are hitting resistance in some Latin American countries that hold the keys to the world's reserves of the soft, silvery-white alkali metal. The miners face environmental, protectionist and occasionally political barriers, analysts said, with some issues leading to legal problems and prolonged negotiations. Latin American countries, such as Chile, Bolivia, Mexico and Peru, also plac

  • Oil Jumps as US Gulf Hurricane Spurs Short-Covering by Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in two weeks as Hurricane Francine ripped through key oil-producing zones in the US Gulf of Mexico, prompting traders to cover bearish bets. Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025UC Berkeley Gives Transfer Students a Purpose-Built Home on Campu

  • Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Shouldn’t Believe

    There are all sorts of myths attached to almost every aspect of personal finance, from investing to your credit score. Retirement is another common theme loaded with money myths. If you're not...

  • Empty Nesters: Don't Fall Into This Common Retirement Trap

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US set to probe any Couche-Tard takeover of 7-11 owner: sources

    STORY: U.S. watchdogs have warned that they are likely to probe any takeover of the 7-Eleven parent firm. That’s according to two Reuters sources. Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard has seen a $38.5 billion bid rejected by Japan’s Seven & i. But it’s expressed determination to press on. However, Seven & i has already said it expected any takeover to run into antitrust concerns. That appears well founded, with the sources saying the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has written to the firm, serving notice of a likely probe. It has asked the company to preserve all relevant documents in case of an inquiry. There was no comment on the report from the watchdog, or either of the companies. Speaking to Reuters, Suntory boss and Japan business lobby chair Takeshi Niinami - who previously ran 7-Eleven rival Lawson - said the bid’s rejection was no knee-jerk move: “Obviously, the thinking and image of Japanese corporates - that means always ‘no’ to the challenge from overseas investors - but this time, Seven & i responded saying that the price is too low. Then, if the price is high enough, that means Seven & i would accept.”Under Chair Lina Khan, the FTC has been aggressive in examining deals for antitrust issues. A bid by grocery chain Kroger to acquire rival Albertsons failed over such concerns. Now a combination of 7-Eleven stores with Couche-Tard’s Circle K brand could give the merged firm a strong position in the U.S.Together, they’d account for close to a fifth of the convenience store market there. Couche-Tard has said it could address any concerns over that by divesting some assets.