New ‘How to California’ series is here to help you navigate life in the Golden State

Angela Rodriguez
·1 min read
How to California is a guide to help you figure out the laws, culture, recreation and more that make life in the Golden State one-of-a-kind.

Have you ever wondered what the latest tipping fad requires, how California lottery winnings are taxed or if it’s OK to break the speed limit to keep up with traffic?

We’re launching a new series — How to California — to help you live, work and enjoy life in the Golden State.

We’ll answer your questions — big and small — about state laws, history, culture, recreation and travel.

From towering redwoods to vast vineyards, California offers endless opportunities for exploration and discovery. It also has complex laws, a high-cost of living and an evolving social landscape.

McClatchy’s California service journalism team — which serves the communities of Sacramento, Modesto, Fresno, Merced and San Luis Obispo — is here to help you continue to learn, explore and grow with our home state. Whether you’re a lifelong Californian or a newcomer, How to California is here to help you navigate day-to-day life.

Need some inspiration? Here are some questions our team has already answered:

Ask your questions in the form below (can’t see it? Click here) or email howtocalifornia@mcclatchy.com.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Students at U of T encampment on claims they’re paid to protest

    University of Toronto students say allegations of paid outside influence create a false narrative that seeks to discredit the pro-Palestinian student movement, stressing that some have made personal and professional sacrifices to be there.

  • Bracknell: Mum removes children from school over SEND concerns

    A Bracknell mother said the school her children attended "effectively broke them" with its SEND policies.

  • Amsterdam university cancels classes after violence erupted at a pro-Palestinian rally

    The University of Amsterdam canceled classes Tuesday and shut buildings for two days after the latest pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive. Protests continued to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced, as the death toll continues to climb during the seven-month Israel-hamas war. Overall, the protests in Europe have failed to reach the intensity of demonstrations at several U.S. universities.

  • Use of emergency supply substitute teacher skyrocketed after onset of pandemic: documents

    Trent Langdon, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, says the use of emergency supply teachers shows the province's education system is unhealthy. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)The use of emergency supply teachers skyrocketed in Newfoundland and Labrador after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents obtained by CBC News, and the head of the provincial teachers' association says their use must come to an end.In the 2019-20 school year, there were about 35 emerg

  • Students occupy London university building over Gaza

    The students are demanding the university cuts any financial ties with Israel over the Gaza war.

  • Moms for Liberty Sues to Stop Protections for Trans Kids

    Octavio Jones/Getty ImagesMoms for Liberty is suing the U.S. Department of Education over the Biden Administration’s new Title IX regulations that protect transgender students—and they’ve listed a series of scenarios where they claim the rule would “irreparably harm” their members’ children and violate their Christian beliefs.Among their listed anxieties: A high-school athlete in Pennsylvania would be banned from sharing her views on a local transgender coach using girls’ locker rooms, and a Kan

  • Gazans strive to study as war wrecks education system

    STORY: All 12 of Gaza's higher education institutions have been destroyed or damaged in seven months of war.And more than 350 teachers and academics have been killed, according to Palestinian official data.Gazans fear Israel's military offensive has inflicted damage to their education system that will long outlast the fighting.Israa Azoum is one of 90,000 Gazan students left stranded, but she's doing what she can to keep learning. The fourth-year medical student volunteers at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah to help stretched staff deal with waves of patients."I used to worry about my exams, how to understand this subject but now our worries are much greater. We are worried about how would we study, how would we even learn medicine."She studied here - at Gaza City's now destroyed Al Azhar University."I come to hospital everyday at 8am to 8 or 7pm. I never feel tired because that is what I love doing. I love medicine, I love working as a doctor and I don't want to forget what I have learned."Gaza and the occupied West Bank have internationally high literacy levels.But Israel's blockade and repeated rounds of conflict left education fragile and under-resourced.Fahid Al-Hadad, head of Al Aqsa's emergency department, also lectures in medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza, now reduced to rubble."My home was destroyed in this war and even my references and books, it was all destroyed and lost. This was for 10 years or 12 years of medical experience. All of them was lost in one second."Hadad and others say online teaching may help in the interim, but it would need international support, not to mention good internet."So we can rebuild this again, for teaching. Inside Gaza, through online or through anywhere else that we can give it. In a tent even, we are ready, we are ready to give anywhere but much better inside Gaza than outside because don't forget that we are doctors and we are working as medical doctors."In a tent near Khan Younis, pupils take classes on the sand.Schools have also been bombed or turned into shelters for displaced people, leaving about 625,000 school-aged children unable to attend classes.Asmaa al-Astal is a volunteer teacher.“We opened this school because we could see that our children and our friends' children and others were unable to go back to learning – whether they be younger or older – and they used to be advanced students who did well in school. So we opened up this school on a volunteer basis, with private efforts from our brethren in Egypt. Today we are receiving students and we have a very large number of them still waiting, we are unable to cater to all of them."The U.N. estimates that more than 70% of schools in Gaza will need full reconstruction or major rehabilitation after the war.

  • I'm an American mom living in Northern Ireland. Raising kids here is much cheaper than in the US.

    Jennifer Cairns moved to Northern Ireland 24 years ago. She's raised both her kids there and says it's way cheaper than raising kids in the US.

  • More than two in three leaders do not support collective worship law in schools

    The Government must recognise the ‘divisive and deeply unpopular’ law in schools and repeal it, the National Secular Society has said.

  • Hiring, travel freeze, other cuts hitting Fresno State as Gov. Newsom faces budget crisis

    The state has proposed postponing $240 million in funding to the California State University system in 2024-25.

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Dalhousie University in Halifax

    HALIFAX — More than a dozen tents were erected Sunday night at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Dalhousie University in Halifax, and organizers say they plan to stay until their schools divest from Israel. About 20 people were on the courtyard of Dalhousie's Studley Campus Monday, where music played and signs displayed messages such as "disclose, divest, reinvest" and "free Palestine." The encampment is organized by Students for the Liberation of Palestine, which describes itself as a coalition o

  • Denver Public Schools is not abiding by contract for raises, teachers union alleges

    The sidewalk outside of the DPS Board of Education meeting on Monday was filled with teachers in red shirts who allege the district is not upholding its end of a financial agreement from 2022.

  • Construction of 3 new apartment buildings for students starts near MUN campus

    An artist's concept illustrates Werkliv's housing project, which is aimed primarily at undergraduate students attending nearby Memorial University in St. John's. (Werkliv)Ground has been broken on three new apartment buildings for students in St. John's, right across the street from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest campus. Montreal-based company Werkliv began work Tuesday on Lambe's Lane, adjacent to the Aquarena and St. Augustine's church on Elizabeth Avenue.The company calls the project Wes

  • Harvard and Protesters Strike Deal to End Pro-Palestine Encampment

    Getty ImagesHarvard University announced Tuesday it had struck a deal with protesters to wind down an on-campus encampment that occupied its iconic Harvard Yard for nearly three weeks. The agreement will see students suspended during the demonstration be reinstated, and university officials have agreed to discuss student questions about a potential divestment from Israel amid its ongoing conflict against Hamas in Gaza. University spokesperson Jonathan Swain told WBUR that those talks will be att

  • This new French school in Halifax is looking for English-speaking billets

    The director of an international French school that has eight campuses in Canada says there's one thing that's missing from the school's portfolio."We're in all of Canada's regions, except for here in Acadia," Sylvain Olivier, the CEO of LIFPA Don Bosco Halifax, recently told Radio-Canada's La Mouvée in comments translated from French.That will change this September with the opening of a location in Halifax, which will welcome students from ages five to 18, many from France.In a region that's ho

  • Principal charged in abuse of Marion County student

    Principal charged in abuse of Marion County student

  • Ed Sheeran surprises primary school with gig

    The singer visited pupils in a music lesson at Fairlight Primary and Nursery School in Brighton.

  • Biden administration commemorates 70 year anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education

    The Justice Department and the Education Department hosted an event commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

  • UC Berkeley to consider divestment from weapons as pro-Palestinian protesters remove encampment

    Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Berkeley removed their encampment after talks with the university, which said it will look into their divestment demands. Unlike at several other campuses, no police were involved.

  • The Next Lesson In High School English Class? Taylor Swift And The Drake-Kendrick Beef.

    Poetry and literary analysis are cool for once thanks to Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.