California snowstorm brings blizzard conditions to Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe: See photos
Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A California snowstorm is bringing dangerous blizzard conditions to parts of the state. Cars were left stranded as the storm forced officials to shut down a stretch of Interstate 80.
Meteorologists have predicted 10 feet of snow in higher elevations that would create “life-threatening concerns” for residents in the region around Lake Tahoe and blocking travel on the key east-west freeway, according to the Associated Press.
With snow predictions averaging a third of a telephone pole in height, National Weather Service Meteorologist William Churchill told the AP the storm is not over yet.
“Snow totals are already in the feet and will end up by the end of this event, late Sunday, in a range of 5 to 12 feet (1.5 to 3.6 meters),” Churchill said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
The storm is currently producing heavy snow in the mountain regions, strong winds, and heavy rain in low elevation areas like parts of the Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, California and the northern and central Rockies. These weather conditions are expected to continue through Sunday. Across the High Plains, strong winds and dry air will support. In addition, meteorologists are predicting critical to elevated fire conditions across the High Plains because of the strong winds and dry air that is expected, the NWS reported.
Here's a look at the Californians trudging through the storm over the weekend.
