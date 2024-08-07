California struck by magnitude 5.2 earthquake shaking buildings in Los Angeles

Southern California was struck by a “very strong” 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the quake hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont, Kern County, at around 9.10pm PT, with people from Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Clarita and as far field as Los Angeles reportedly feeling the tremors.

A survey initially measured the earthquake at 5.3 on the Richter scale, before it was later downgraded to 5.2. Dozens of aftershocks registering as high as 4.5 magnitude began occurring as soon as 45 seconds after the first.

The shaking at the point closest to the epicenter felt “very strong”, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

The USGS, which is assessing the impact of the quake, said there is a low likelihood of damages and casualties – neither of which have been reported. There is also “no tsunami danger,” according to the National Weather Service.

Approximately 60 quakes were recorded over the following hour, according to the California Institute of Technology seismologist Lucy Jones.

Californians respond to whether they felt the earthquake and, if so, its intensity (USGS)

Jones, who is based in Pasadena, noted that “we are seeing a robust aftershock sequence,” she wrote on X late on Tuesday.

The seismologist added that the quake took place near the devastating White Wolf fault in Kern County that registered at 7.5 on the Richter scale and killed 12 people in 1952. Although, “it does not appear to be on the same fault as that earthquake,” she confirmed.

A large boulder the size of an SUV was reportedly blocking lanes on Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road just two minutes after the quake first struck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not clear whether the boulder has been removed.

An emergency alert was blasted out to many Southern Californians’ mobile phones from the USGS’ ShockAlert early warning system seconds before shaking began.

Los Angeles Fire Department deployed helicopters and sent employees from stations to assess whether the city, which is about 88 miles from the epicenter, had sustained any damage or injuries.

The city’s mayor Karen Bass confirmed that “no damages or injuries in the City of Los Angeles” occurred, she wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

However, LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Gomez said he did not feel any tremors on his drive into work in the neighboring city of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur five times per year across California and Nevada, according to a three-year data sample.

Every year Southern California experiences up to 10,000 earthquakes, most registering low on the Richter scale and causing little-to-no damage or injuries.

The most recent significant earthquake (above a 6.0 on the Richter scale) in the state was the 6.4 magnitude quake that occurred in Ferndale, Humboldt County, in December 2022 which killed two people and injured 17 more.