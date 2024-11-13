California truck driver accused of assaulting female employee at Irving clothing store

A man walked into a clothing store in Irving Sunday and forced a female employee into a back room and assaulted her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Patrick Francis Hoversten of California was identified as the suspect by Irving police Monday after a surveillance video was released from the storelocated near Texas 183 and Esters Road.

An arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping and assault was issued for Hoversten, who is employed as a truck driver and is believed to be in the Laredo, Texas area, police said.

Any one with information on Hoversten’s whereabouts are asked to contact police investigator Hilton at 972-721-2754 or at thilton@cityofirving.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org