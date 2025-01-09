California wild fires: Furious Palisades resident challenges Governor Gavin Newsom over disaster response

A woman from the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles has offered to "fill up the hydrants myself" as she confronted state governor Gavin Newsom over his response to the disaster.

Rachel Darvish, a lawyer who has lived in the Palisades all her life, was forced to flee her home along with many thousands of others because of the devastating flames.

She was speaking to Sky correspondent Martha Kelner when she saw Mr Newsom in the street and rushed up to his vehicle.

Shouting to him that her daughter's school had been destroyed in the fires, she demanded to know "what you're going to do".

Holding up his phone, he told her he was "literally talking to the president [Joe Biden] right now to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter", adding he had tried "five times" but couldn't get through.

Authorities have been criticised for an alleged sluggish response to the catastrophe, including from Hollywood celebrities whose homes have been damaged.

Ms Darvish, whose own home survived the fires, but who has many neighbours whose properties had burned to the ground, said she didn't believe him and demanded to watch him make the call.

He repeated that he was calling "to immediately get reimbursements, individual assistance and to help", adding that he was "devastated for you... especially for your daughter".

Ms Darvish then asked him why there was "no water in the hydrants?". She said she "would fill up the hydrants myself", before asking him if it was going be different "next time?".

He replied: "It has to be. Of course," adding that he was calling the president "to address everything I can right now, including making sure people like you are safe".

Soon afterwards, he got in his car and drives off.

Five people have died in the series of wildfires, driven by ferocious winds, that have raged through the Los Angeles area, ravaging communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena, forcing more than 179,000 people to leave their homes.

More deaths are likely, officials have said.

The blazes have burned across more than 17,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, where the fires are 0% contained, according to the Fire Department's latest update.

More than 10,000 acres are ablaze across the fires - named Eaton, Hurst, Lidia and Sunset.