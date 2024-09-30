California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — California residents near a wildfire that is largely contained were ordered to evacuate after the blaze in San Bernardino County flared up.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told residents of Seven Oaks to leave the community ahead of a surge in the Line Fire on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's department also issued warnings of possible evacuations for Angelus Oaks and the Boulder Bay area along Big Bear Lake.

As of Sunday, the Line Fire was spread over 62.6 square miles (162.13 square kilometers), with 83% of the fire contained and 1,176 personnel assigned to fight the blaze, according to a San Bernardino National Forest social media post.

A California man pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17 to starting a fire that authorities said became the Line Fire. Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, California, was charged with 11 arson-related crimes, according to court records.

Authorities said Halstenberg’s vehicle was tied to areas where three fires were started on Sept. 5, including one that grew into the Line Fire that has threatened more than 65,000 homes and injured four firefighters.

The Associated Press

